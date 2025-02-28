Emirate ID renewal fee in March 2025 for Philippines nationals

DUBAI – All nationals of Philippines and expats from other countries are required to get their Emirates ID timely in order to avoid fines and other legal actions.

As per official information, the time limit to renew an expired ID card is 30 days from the date of expiry, after which late fines will be imposed on the applicants.

When you Emirates ID expires, the UAE’s Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) sends you a notification via SMS requesting you to renew your ID card.

Where to Apply For Emirates ID Renewal

Filipinos and other resident visa holders can apply for the ID card renewal service at the website of ICP, or through ICP App on Google Play, App Store and Huawei, or through an accredited typing centre.

However, the applicants will need to visit one of ICP’s service centres to provide your biometric details.

Basic Requirement for ID Renewal

UAE residence visa holders, including Philippines nationals, can only apply for renewal of the Emirates ID when their residence visa is renewed or reissued.

Emirates ID Renewal Fee for Filipinos

The applicants are required to pay a certain amount in wake of fee for renewal of the Emirates ID. Reportedly, it costs AED 270 to expats, including Filipinos. However, the fee may vary due to the options selected by applicants while submitting the form.