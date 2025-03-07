AGL53.96▼ -4.63 (-0.08%)AIRLINK177.92▲ 0.92 (0.01%)BOP12.88▲ 0.07 (0.01%)CNERGY7.58▲ 0.09 (0.01%)DCL9.39▲ 0.23 (0.03%)DFML47▲ 2.15 (0.05%)DGKC126.68▲ 4.35 (0.04%)FCCL45.99▲ 3.97 (0.09%)FFL15.16▲ 0.32 (0.02%)HUBC132.04▲ 2.53 (0.02%)HUMNL13.29▲ 0.33 (0.03%)KEL4.46▲ 0.02 (0.00%)KOSM6.06▲ 0 (0.00%)MLCF56.63▲ 2.12 (0.04%)NBP81.56▲ 0.27 (0.00%)OGDC223.84▲ 1.26 (0.01%)PAEL41.51▲ 0.21 (0.01%)PIBTL9.88▼ -0.18 (-0.02%)PPL186.63▲ 2.64 (0.01%)PRL34.9▲ 0.59 (0.02%)PTC23.53▲ 0.19 (0.01%)SEARL94.96▲ 3.89 (0.04%)TELE7.87▲ 0.01 (0.00%)TOMCL32.08▲ 0.1 (0.00%)TPLP10.93▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)TREET21.09▲ 0.34 (0.02%)TRG59.2▲ 0.48 (0.01%)UNITY29.28▼ -0.14 (0.00%)WTL1.35▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

UHS declares MBBS fourth professional results

LAHORE – The University of Health Sciences (UHS) has declared the result of the MBBS fourth professional annual examinations 2024.

A total of 5,076 candidates from 44 medical colleges appeared in the exams, out of which 4,472 passed while 319 failed. The overall pass percentage stood at 93.34 per cent.

Female students secured all top three positions. Ibra Gul from Allama Iqbal Medical College, Lahore, clinched the first position with 915 marks. Aimen Hassaan from Sheikh Zayed Medical College, Rahim Yar Khan, secured the second position with 901 marks, while Faria from DG Khan Medical College, Dera Ghazi Khan, stood third with 897 marks.

According to the UHS spokesperson, the complete results are available on the university’s official website.

Staff Report

