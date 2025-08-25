UHS appoints medical colleges heads as regional directors for exams

LAHORE – The University of Health Sciences (UHS) Syndicate approved the appointment of principals of government medical colleges as regional directors to ensure the transparent conduct of examinations.

The decision was taken at the 91st meeting of the UHS Syndicate held here on Sunday with Vice Chancellor Prof Ahsan Waheed Rathore in the chair.

The designated principals will be responsible for examinations in their respective districts and will receive an honorarium from UHS for the additional responsibility.

The meeting also nominated Prof Zohra Khanum, Principal of Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS), as the new convener of the Board of Studies in Medicine following the retirement of Prof Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar.

It also approved renaming the Board of Studies in Nursing as the Board of Studies in Nursing and Midwifery. Extension in affiliation was also granted to the College of Allied Health Sciences, Niazi Medical College, Sargodha, and the School of Allied Health, CMH Medical College, Lahore.

The Syndicate resolved to adopt the Punjab government’s policy regarding the induction in postgraduate diplomas, Level-II programmes and MCPS programmes. New regulations were also approved to curb the use of electronic devices and cyber-based cheating in examinations.

Meanwhile, the decision to declare the Institute of Public Health, the College of Nursing, Allama Iqbal Medical College, and the School of Nursing and Midwifery Lahore as constituent colleges of UHS was formally ratified in light of a notification of the Punjab government.

Those present at the meeting included Fatima Jinnah Medical University Vice Chancellor Prof Khalid Masood Gondal, Allama Iqbal Medical College Principal Prof Tayyiba Wasim, Dr Zahid Pervaiz, Prof Sidrah Saleem, Prof Samina Kausar, Prof Maryam Malik and UHS Registrar Kiran Fatima. Prof Arshad Cheema, Prof Soufia Farrukh, and additional secretaries of the finance and specialised healthcare departments attended via video link.