UET 2-Year Associate Degree Program – No Entry Test Required

LAHORE – Inter Results 2025 are slated to be announced next month and candidates are looking for best universities to get admission in undergraduate programs.

Another exciting news for Lahore students as University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore officially announced launch of its Associate Degree Program (ADP). This two-year skills-based program is designed for students who want a quick, career-focused qualification that also keeps the door open for further studies.

What makes 2-Year-Program even more exciting is that no admission test will be required, making UET more accessible than ever before.

Who can Apply?

Students who completed F.Sc. (Pre-Engineering/Pre-Medical), ICS, or Intermediate with Mathematics, Physics, Statistics, or Computer Science (or equivalent subjects) and have at least 50% marks are eligible to apply.

UET Lahore said ADP will help students gain practical knowledge, career-ready skills, and academic flexibility, ensuring they are prepared for both jobs and higher education.

Admissions are expected to open soon, and students are encouraged to stay tuned to UET’s official platforms for updates.

For many young learners, this is a golden chance to become part of UET Lahore without the stress of an entry test, and to fast-track their journey toward a successful career.