UET ECAT; Check latest updates about registration deadline for entry test  

LAHORE – The University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore on Monday extended the ECAT registration deadline by one day for the upcoming entry test for the students.

The new last date for ECAT registration is March 4 while the aspiring students for undergraduate admissions to complete their registration until this date.

The extension was granted due to bank holidays; however, the students can still pay their registration fees online via UBL and HBL.

The UET entry test (ECAT) is mandatory for admission to all public and private engineering universities across Punjab. The candidates who do not appear for the entry test will be ineligible for admission to any government or private engineering institution.

The students can obtain their token number for Rs2,500 through HBL online banking and HBL Konnect. The token number is also available via UBL online banking.

DATE FOR UET ENTRY TEST AND RESULTS’ ANNOUNCMENT

The UET entry test will be conducted from March 17 to March 21, and the results will be announced on March 28.

For complete details regarding the ECAT entry test, students can visit the admission portal at admission.uet.edu.pk.