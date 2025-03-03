AGL51.72▲ 3.2 (0.07%)AIRLINK174.28▼ -12.81 (-0.07%)BOP12.51▼ -0.18 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.35▼ -0.23 (-0.03%)DCL8.81▲ 0.1 (0.01%)DFML44.22▼ -1.32 (-0.03%)DGKC118.9▼ -2.09 (-0.02%)FCCL39.77▼ -0.65 (-0.02%)FFL14.61▼ -0.25 (-0.02%)HUBC131.79▲ 0.58 (0.00%)HUMNL12.97▼ -0.29 (-0.02%)KEL4.42▼ -0.03 (-0.01%)KOSM6.02▲ 0.01 (0.00%)MLCF52.86▼ -0.3 (-0.01%)NBP79.1▼ -0.91 (-0.01%)OGDC211.76▼ -0.83 (0.00%)PAEL41.76▼ -0.18 (0.00%)PIBTL9.41▼ -0.19 (-0.02%)PPL170.87▼ -2.42 (-0.01%)PRL33.16▼ -0.97 (-0.03%)PTC23.23▼ -0.24 (-0.01%)SEARL84.77▼ -3.32 (-0.04%)TELE7.98▼ -0.01 (0.00%)TOMCL31.35▼ -0.95 (-0.03%)TPLP10.78▼ -0.22 (-0.02%)TREET20.21▼ -0.6 (-0.03%)TRG58.86▼ -0.93 (-0.02%)UNITY28.69▼ -0.26 (-0.01%)WTL1.41▲ 0 (0.00%)

UET ECAT; Check latest updates about registration deadline for entry test  

Uet Ecat Check Latest Updates About Registration Deadline For Entry Test
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

LAHORE –  The University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore on Monday extended the ECAT registration deadline by one day for the upcoming entry test for the students.

The new last date for ECAT registration is March 4 while the aspiring students for undergraduate admissions to complete their registration until this date.

The extension was granted due to bank holidays; however, the students can still pay their registration fees online via UBL and HBL.

The UET entry test (ECAT) is mandatory for admission to all public and private engineering universities across Punjab. The candidates who do not appear for the entry test will be ineligible for admission to any government or private engineering institution.

The students can obtain their token number for Rs2,500 through HBL online banking and HBL Konnect. The token number is also available via UBL online banking.

DATE FOR UET ENTRY TEST AND RESULTS’ ANNOUNCMENT

The UET entry test will be conducted from March 17 to March 21, and the results will be announced on March 28.

For complete details regarding the ECAT entry test, students can visit the admission portal at admission.uet.edu.pk.

Web Desk Staff

Related Posts

  • Pakistan

Rs25,000 prize bond first draw of 2025 update

  • Pakistan

PU teachers protest against cut in salaries amid concerns over tax exemption withdrawal

  • Pakistan

Threats to Sindh Governor: What was said in email addressing Kamran Tessori?

  • Pakistan

Imran Khan kept in death cell, claims Waqas Akram Sheikh

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer