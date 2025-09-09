Children’s lunchboxes may need checking at schools, says IHC judge in drug case

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday stressed the need for stricter monitoring in educational institutions to curb drug use.

“Even children’s lunchboxes may need to be checked to prevent narcotics from being brought inside,” remarked Justice Raja Inam Amin Minhas.

The remarks came during the hearing of a petition filed by a private organization, Lucky Foundation, regarding drug elimination in schools and colleges.

The court directed the Ministry of Interior, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and Islamabad Police to submit a detailed progress report covering the period from January to September 2025 within two weeks.

During the proceedings, police submitted a report for the period from January to April 22, 2025, stating that 255 kilograms of heroin and 126 kilograms of hashish were recovered from different areas of Islamabad.

A total of 689 cases were registered, and 709 suspects were arrested.

Interior Ministry officials further informed the court that awareness campaigns had also been launched in schools following earlier judicial orders.

Justice Minhas observed that awareness alone was insufficient and that effective monitoring mechanisms must be implemented.

“Children’s lunchboxes should also be checked to ensure nothing is being brought in from outside,” the judge remarked, adding that the slogans against drugs would not be enough without concrete action.

The court further held that it was the responsibility of Station House Officers (SHOs) to monitor their jurisdictions proactively, rather than waiting for petitions to be filed before taking action.

A representative of the Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) also informed the court that directions had been issued to private schools for preventive measures against drugs.

The case was adjourned for further hearing after two weeks.