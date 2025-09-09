Asia Cup 2025:  How much prize money will winners get?  

DUBAI – The much-anticipated Asia Cup 2025 is set to begin tomorrow (September 9) in the United Arab Emirates, with cricket fans eagerly awaiting thrilling encounters.

The tournament, to be played in the T20 format, features eight teams divided into two groups. Group A includes Pakistan, India, Oman and the UAE while Group B consists of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Hong Kong. India will enter the event as the defending champion.

While excitement builds around the matches, fans are also curious about the prize money for this year’s edition.

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has yet to officially announce the prize distribution, but Indian media reports suggest lucrative rewards for the finalists.

The winning team of Asia Cup 2025 will receive around $300,000 (over PKR 80 million), while the runner-up will be awarded approximately $150,000 (over PKR 40 million).

The Asia Cup, one of the most prestigious tournaments in Asian cricket, has historically been a stage for high-intensity contests, especially between arch-rivals Pakistan and India.

With the group stage set to feature their much-awaited clash, ticket sales and global viewership are expected to surge.

Cricket enthusiasts across the region are optimistic that the tournament will deliver nail-biting finishes, strong individual performances and a showcase of emerging cricketing talent from associate nations like Oman, the UAE and Hong Kong.

The tournament not only offers significant financial rewards but also holds immense prestige, with the title carrying weight in the lead-up to the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.