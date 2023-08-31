The United Arab Emirates has become hot choice for tourists and job seekers as the Gulf state offers several leisure activities for tourists amid booming economy.

Foreign nationals are required to obtain a visa to enter the country. The UAE offers foreigners a multi-entry or one-entry visa that allows him/her to visit the country for a specific purpose.

Visit Visa Uses

The visit visa can be obtained for various purposes including tourism, vising a friend or a relative, a mission, exploring business or job opportunities, treatment, study and training, and transit.

UAE Visit Visa Types

Following the types of visit visa granted by the UAE to a foreigner

Jobseeker visit visa

Visit visa to explore investment opportunities

Patient and his/her companion entry permit

Visa for GCC residents

Tourist visaTransit visa

Visit Visa for Job Hunt in UAE

The UAE grants a foreigner visit visa to search for new job opportunities and the applicant does not need a host or sponsor within the country for it. This visit visa is available with a validity of either 60, 90 or 120 days.

Requirement

A personal photo.

A passport copy, valid for at least 6 months.

A university degree.

How to Apply

Digital channels (website/smart application):

Log in to the smart services system through (UAE Pass or username). Search for the service to be applied for. Fill in the application data, where applicable. Pay the service fee (if any).

Customer Happiness Centre:

Visit the nearest Customer Happiness Centre. Get the automated turn ticket and wait. Submitting the application that fulfils all conditions and documents (if any) to the customer service employee. Pay the service fee (if any).

Amer Service Centre:

Visit the nearest Amer Service Centre. Get the automated turn ticket and wait. Submitting the application that fulfils all conditions and documents (if any) to the customer service employee. Pay the service fee (if any).

Fees

As of August 31, following is visa fee for job seeker visa;

60-day visit visa fee: AED200 90-day visit visa fee: AED300 Fee for a 120-day visit visa: AED400 In addition to the value added tax (5%).

Financial guarantees:

Security amount: AED1000

Warranty service fee: AED20

Fee for collection and return of the guarantee: AED40

Additional fees (if the sponsored person is inside the country):

Knowledge dirham: AED10

Innovation dirham: AED10

Fee inside the country: AED500

Multiple entry tourist visa for five years

The UAE offers multiple entry 5-year tourist visa and it is the perfect choice for those who visit the Gulf country for multiple times on self-sponsorship. The holder of multiple entry visa can remain in the country for 90 days on each visit, and can be extended for further 90 days. This type of tourist visa is issued for all nationalities.

Requirement

A bank balance of 4,000 USD or its equivalent in foreign currencies during the last six months

A valid health insurance policy applicable in the UAE

A ticket to and from the UAE

Proof of stay (hotel/residential address) in the UAE.

Documents required

To apply for the multiple entry tourist visa, the applicant must provide the following:

A colored photo

A copy of the passport

Medical Insurance

Bank statement for the last 6 months with a balance 4,000 USD or its equivalent in foreign currencies

Tour programme

A ticket for onward journey.

How to Apply

Fee Details

Visit Visa For Businessmen

This type of visa is granted to those who wanted to explore investment opportunities without requiring a sponsor or a host. Applicants can apply for a single-entry visa with a validity of either 60, 90 or 120 days.

Eligibility

To apply for the visit visa to explore investment opportunities, the foreigner must be:

financially solvent, talent, or a holder of a high qualification

a professional in the prospective business in his home country and

fulfil the prescribed financial guarantee.

Required documents

A coloured photo

A copy of the applicant’s passport

Qualification certificate (attested)

Fee

60-day visit visa fee: AED200

90-day visit visa fee: AED300

Fee for a 120-day visit visa: is AED400

In addition to the value-added tax (5%).

How to Apply

Digital channels (website/smart application):

Fee

Patient entry permits

This type of visa is issued to patient who needs to visit the UAE for treatment under the sponsorship of the medical establishment where he/her would be seeking treatment. It is issued for one or more trips lasting 90 days or 180 days.

Requirement

A personal photo. A passport copy, valid for at least 6 months. Medical report.

How to Apply

Digital channels (website/smart application):

Fee

90-day treatment visa fee for one trip: AED200

Fee for a 180-day treatment visa for a single trip: is AED500

In addition to the value-added tax (5%).

or

90-day treatment visa fee for one trip: AED300

Treatment visa fee for 180 days for one trip: AED900

In addition to the value-added tax (5%).

Patient Companion Visa

The UAE grants entry permit to foreigner patient’s companion for single and multiple entry. The companion’s entry permit can be extended only once.

The visa is valid for single and multiple trips totalling 90 or 180 days.

Requirement

A personal photo.

A passport copy, valid for less than 6 months.

A copy of the patient’s visa.

A letter from the hospital.

How to Apply

Fee

90-day treatment visa fee for one trip: AED200

Fee for a 180-day treatment visa for a single trip: AED500

In addition to the value-added tax (5%).

or

90-day treatment visa fee for one trip: AED300

Treatment visa fee for 180 days for one trip: AED900

In addition to the value-added tax (5%).

eVisa for GCC residents

GCC residents and their companions are required to apply online for a visa to enter the UAE. The visa is valid for 30 days and is extendable once for 30 days.

Requirement

The original passport.

Upon arrival, presenting the original residence permit issued by a GCC country.

A civil or labour card.

How to Apply

Via the GDRFAD website:

log in to the smart services through (UAE Pass or username). Select the service. Fill in the application. Pay the fees.

Fee

AED250 plus VAT (5%).