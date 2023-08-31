The United Arab Emirates has become hot choice for tourists and job seekers as the Gulf state offers several leisure activities for tourists amid booming economy.
Foreign nationals are required to obtain a visa to enter the country. The UAE offers foreigners a multi-entry or one-entry visa that allows him/her to visit the country for a specific purpose.
Visit Visa Uses
The visit visa can be obtained for various purposes including tourism, vising a friend or a relative, a mission, exploring business or job opportunities, treatment, study and training, and transit.
UAE Visit Visa Types
Following the types of visit visa granted by the UAE to a foreigner
Jobseeker visit visa
Visit visa to explore investment opportunities
Patient and his/her companion entry permit
Visa for GCC residents
Tourist visaTransit visa
Visit Visa for Job Hunt in UAE
The UAE grants a foreigner visit visa to search for new job opportunities and the applicant does not need a host or sponsor within the country for it. This visit visa is available with a validity of either 60, 90 or 120 days.
Requirement
A personal photo.
A passport copy, valid for at least 6 months.
A university degree.
How to Apply
Digital channels (website/smart application):
- Log in to the smart services system through (UAE Pass or username).
- Search for the service to be applied for.
- Fill in the application data, where applicable.
- Pay the service fee (if any).
Customer Happiness Centre:
- Visit the nearest Customer Happiness Centre.
- Get the automated turn ticket and wait.
- Submitting the application that fulfils all conditions and documents (if any) to the customer service employee.
- Pay the service fee (if any).
Amer Service Centre:
- Visit the nearest Amer Service Centre.
- Get the automated turn ticket and wait.
- Submitting the application that fulfils all conditions and documents (if any) to the customer service employee.
- Pay the service fee (if any).
Fees
As of August 31, following is visa fee for job seeker visa;
- 60-day visit visa fee: AED200
- 90-day visit visa fee: AED300
- Fee for a 120-day visit visa: AED400
- In addition to the value added tax (5%).
Financial guarantees:
Security amount: AED1000
Warranty service fee: AED20
Fee for collection and return of the guarantee: AED40
Additional fees (if the sponsored person is inside the country):
Knowledge dirham: AED10
Innovation dirham: AED10
Fee inside the country: AED500
Multiple entry tourist visa for five years
The UAE offers multiple entry 5-year tourist visa and it is the perfect choice for those who visit the Gulf country for multiple times on self-sponsorship. The holder of multiple entry visa can remain in the country for 90 days on each visit, and can be extended for further 90 days. This type of tourist visa is issued for all nationalities.
Requirement
A bank balance of 4,000 USD or its equivalent in foreign currencies during the last six months
A valid health insurance policy applicable in the UAE
A ticket to and from the UAE
Proof of stay (hotel/residential address) in the UAE.
Documents required
To apply for the multiple entry tourist visa, the applicant must provide the following:
A colored photo
A copy of the passport
Medical Insurance
Bank statement for the last 6 months with a balance 4,000 USD or its equivalent in foreign currencies
Tour programme
A ticket for onward journey.
How to Apply
Fee Details
Visit Visa For Businessmen
This type of visa is granted to those who wanted to explore investment opportunities without requiring a sponsor or a host. Applicants can apply for a single-entry visa with a validity of either 60, 90 or 120 days.
Eligibility
To apply for the visit visa to explore investment opportunities, the foreigner must be:
financially solvent, talent, or a holder of a high qualification
a professional in the prospective business in his home country and
fulfil the prescribed financial guarantee.
Required documents
A coloured photo
A copy of the applicant’s passport
Qualification certificate (attested)
Fee
60-day visit visa fee: AED200
90-day visit visa fee: AED300
Fee for a 120-day visit visa: is AED400
In addition to the value-added tax (5%).
How to Apply
Digital channels (website/smart application):
- Log in to the smart services system through (UAE Pass or username).
- Search for the service to be applied for.
- Fill in the application data, where applicable.
- Pay the service fee (if any).
Customer Happiness Centre:
- Visit the nearest Customer Happiness Centre.
- Get the automated turn ticket and wait.
- Submitting the application that fulfils all conditions and documents (if any) to the customer service employee.
- Pay the service fee (if any).
Amer Service Centre:
- Visit the nearest Amer Service Centre.
- Get the automated turn ticket and wait.
- Submitting the application that fulfils all conditions and documents (if any) to the customer service employee.
- Pay the service fee (if any).
Fee
Financial guarantees:
Security amount: AED1000
Warranty service fee: AED20
Fee for collection and return of the guarantee: AED40
Additional fees (if the sponsored person is inside the country):
Knowledge dirham: AED10
Innovation dirham: AED10
Fee inside the country: AED500
Patient entry permits
This type of visa is issued to patient who needs to visit the UAE for treatment under the sponsorship of the medical establishment where he/her would be seeking treatment. It is issued for one or more trips lasting 90 days or 180 days.
Requirement
- A personal photo.
- A passport copy, valid for at least 6 months.
- Medical report.
How to Apply
Digital channels (website/smart application):
- Log in to the smart services system through (UAE Pass or username).
- Search for the service to be applied for.
- Fill in the application data, where applicable.
- Pay the service fee (if any).
Fee
90-day treatment visa fee for one trip: AED200
Fee for a 180-day treatment visa for a single trip: is AED500
In addition to the value-added tax (5%).
or
90-day treatment visa fee for one trip: AED300
Treatment visa fee for 180 days for one trip: AED900
In addition to the value-added tax (5%).
Financial guarantees:
Single trip guarantee: AED1000
Multiple travel guarantee: AED2000
Warranty service fee: AED20
Fee for collection and return of the guarantee: AED40
Additional fees (if the sponsored person is inside the country):
Knowledge dirham: AED10
Innovation dirham: AED10
Fee inside the country: AED500
Patient Companion Visa
The UAE grants entry permit to foreigner patient’s companion for single and multiple entry. The companion’s entry permit can be extended only once.
The visa is valid for single and multiple trips totalling 90 or 180 days.
Requirement
A personal photo.
A passport copy, valid for less than 6 months.
A copy of the patient’s visa.
A letter from the hospital.
How to Apply
Digital channels (website/smart application):
- Log in to the smart services system through (UAE Pass or username).
- Search for the service to be applied for.
- Fill in the application data, where applicable.
- Pay the service fee (if any).
Fee
90-day treatment visa fee for one trip: AED200
Fee for a 180-day treatment visa for a single trip: AED500
In addition to the value-added tax (5%).
or
90-day treatment visa fee for one trip: AED300
Treatment visa fee for 180 days for one trip: AED900
In addition to the value-added tax (5%).
Financial guarantees:
Single trip guarantee: AED1000
Multiple travel guarantee: AED2000
Warranty service fee: AED20
Fee for collection and return of the guarantee: AED40
Additional fees (if the sponsored person is inside the country):
Knowledge dirham: AED10
Innovation dirham: AED10
Fee inside the country: AED500
eVisa for GCC residents
GCC residents and their companions are required to apply online for a visa to enter the UAE. The visa is valid for 30 days and is extendable once for 30 days.
Requirement
The original passport.
Upon arrival, presenting the original residence permit issued by a GCC country.
A civil or labour card.
How to Apply
Via the GDRFAD website:
- log in to the smart services through (UAE Pass or username).
- Select the service.
- Fill in the application.
- Pay the fees.
Fee
AED250 plus VAT (5%).