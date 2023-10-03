The UAE launched a new Remote Work Visas scheme a couple of years ago to enable employees from all over the world to work remotely from the Gulf state.

The one-year visa allows foreigners to enter the UAE under self-sponsorship and work in line with terms and conditions issued with the visa.

Requirement for UAE remote work visa

To apply for a remote work visa, you must provide proof:

that you work remotely for an organisation outside the UAE

that you receive a monthly income of USD 3,500 (three thousand five hundred US dollars, or its equivalent in a different currency).

Dubai’s virtual working programme

Dubai permits to live in the emirate under the virtual working programme similar to the remote work visa. Under the virtual working programme, a person may relocate to Dubai (from outside the UAE) and continue to work for the organisation they are already working for, remotely.

Who is the virtual working programme for?

The virtual working programme is for:

people who live and work outside the UAE,

entrepreneurs and

start-up companies who meet the eligibility criteria.

If your application to live in Dubai is approved by the UAE’s authorities, you can also bring your family along.

Duration of the virtual working programme

The programme is valid for one year, renewable upon re-application.

How to apply for the virtual working programme?

To apply for the virtual working programme, you need to have a passport with a validity of minimum six months and a valid health insurance covering your residency in the UAE.

If you work for a company, you need to:

provide proof of employment with a contract valid for one year

earn a minimum salary of USD 5,000 per month

provide the salary slip for the last month and bank statements for the preceding three months.

If you are a company owner, you need to:

provide proof of ownership of company for one year or more

have an average monthly income of USD 5,000 per month

provide bank statements of the company’s account for the preceding three months.

Dubai Remote Work Visa Fee

The fees for the virtual working programme is $287 per person. In addition, you need to pay the premium for medical insurance valid in the UAE and the processing fees.