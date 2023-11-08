With robust build and adequate performance, Honda CD 70 remains one of the key commuter bikes in Pakistan. Amid the presence of many auto players in the market, the iconic CD 70 holds its value being great entry-level performance two-wheeler.

The bike churns out average power and offers decent mileage, and its parts availability, low maintenance and good resale add up to the whole package of commuter bike.

Honda CD70 remained one of the most sought-after bikes in the 70cc segment as millions rely on the bike, without caring about its decade-old iconic frame. The bike is used by the Pakistani working class that uses it for daily rides.

As Pakistani cars and bike industry remained under pressure, the Honda CD 70 still topped sales charts and was said to be more than half of the local bike industry’s share some time back.

Amid the back-to-back increase in prices, people are facing hard times, getting their hand on Honda CD 70 and other units. As bike prices touched record high, Honda came up with easy installment plans to get new bike or to upgrade the existing ride.

Several commercial banks are offering Honda CD 70, and other units on easy installments. Here is the Honda CD 70 installment plan with Bank Alfalah.

Honda CD 70 2024 model Total Price Rs157,900 3 Months Plan Rs52,700 (zero mark-up) 6 Months Plan Rs26,300 (zero mark-up) 9 Months Plan Rs20,465 12 Months Plan Rs16,100 18 Months Plan Rs11,700 24 Months Plan Rs9,500 36 Months Plan Rs7,300

Honda CD 70 latest price in Pakistan

Last months, rumors were rife that Honda and many other companies announced a big drop in the prices of bikes, as Pakistani currency appreciated against the US dollar. The report turned out to be false as prices of Honda CG125, Honda CD 70, and other models were never reduced.