Punjab increases e-stamp paper fee for affidavits from September 2025

LAHORE – E-Stamp papers worth Rs100 or Rs200 will no longer be accepted for affidavit purposes as the Punjab government has issued new instructions.

Reports said the chief tax officer has issued a directive mandating that all affidavits must now be submitted exclusively on stamp papers valued at Rs300.

Previously, citizens were allowed to use the Rs100 or Rs200 stamp pamper for affidavits.

The new directive aims to standardize documentation and ensure compliance with current legal and administrative requirements.

Stakeholders are advised to adhere strictly to the updated guideline to avoid delays or rejection of documents.

Automated System for E-Stamp Paper

Meanwhile, the provincial government has unveiled an updated automated system for the issuance of e-stamp papers to curb fraud.

A new official notification has outlined that buyers must have their mobile number officially linked with their Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) to obtain e-stamp papers.

As part of the updated digital verification process, once a CNIC is authenticated, a confirmation message will be sent to the mobile number registered against that CNIC. The issuance of the e-stamp paper will only proceed after successful completion of this verification step.

Authorities have made it clear that in cases where no mobile number is registered with a CNIC, the system will not allow issuance of any stamp paper under any condition.

This move is aimed at ensuring transparency, preventing misuse, and strengthening digital record-keeping in official documentation.