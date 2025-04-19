Uae Dpm To Arrive In Islamabad Tomorrow On 2 Day Visit

ISLAMABAD – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan will undertake a two-day official visit to Pakistan from tomorrow.

The Foreign Office said that this high-level visit reflects the deep-rooted, fraternal relations between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates.

It also underscores the two countries’ shared commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation across all areas of mutual interest.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Rwanda, Ambassador Olivier J. P Nduhungirehe will also be visiting Pakistan from Monday.

He is undertaking two-day visit to Pakistan at the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

Earlier, Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori held productive meeting with UAE Ambassador, Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi.

UAE announced plans to issue visas to 100,000 Pakistani citizens as the two sides aim to strengthen bilateral ties between Islamabad and Abu Dhabi. UAE Ambassador also shared news during his visit to the UAE Consulate and Visa Center in Karachi, where he briefed Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori about the new initiative.

Ambassador Al Zaabi outlined the details of the expanded visa program, which will accommodate a large number of Pakistani nationals, offering opportunities for work, tourism, and business-related travel to the UAE. The program is part of the UAE’s ongoing efforts to bolster its relations with Pakistan, with a special focus on enhancing mobility and facilitating easier travel for Pakistanis to the UAE.

UAE envoy gave Governor Tessori a tour of the UAE Visa Center in Karachi, where he briefed him on the streamlined visa application process and the measures in place to ensure transparency and efficiency. He also emphasized that the new visa policy would contribute to strengthening economic ties, particularly in trade, investment, and labor exchanges between the two countries.