UAE Dirham to Pakistan rupee rate today – 18 August 2025

LISLAMABAD – The buying rate of UAE Dirham (AED) remained unchanged on Monday in open market of Pakistan as 1 AED stood at Rs76.79.

The selling rate of the Dirham also remained steady in open market where it is available for Rs77.27, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan.

The UAE Dirham to Pakistani rupees exchange rate is regularly monitored by overseas Pakistanis and business community.

Exchange rates play a vital role in determining how one currency compares in value to another. They significantly influence global trade l, tourism, and cross-border investments.

Overseas Pakistanis’ living in the UAE send a significant amount in wake of remittances every month. In July 2025, they sent $665.2 million, marking an increase of 9 percent on a yearly basis as the amount stood at $611.2 million in July 2024.

On a monthly basis, remittances dropped 7 percent, as compared to $717.2 million reported in June.

Overalls, the inflow of overseas workers’ remittances into Pakistan has recorded at $3.2 billion in July 2025.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) data, remittances have surged by 7.4 percent to $3.2 billion in July this year compared to $3 billion in the same month of the previous year. On a monthly basis, remittances dipped by six percent, compared to $3.4 billion in June.

Pakistan’s liquid foreign reserves reached $19,496.7 million as of August 8, 2025.

According to the data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) today, the central bank’s foreign reserves stood at $14,243.2 million. Commercial banks’ foreign reserves stood at $5,253.5 million as of August 8, 2025.

During the week that ended on August 8, the central bank’s foreign reserves increased by $11 million to $14,243.2 million. Last week, SBP’s foreign reserves decreased by $72 million to $14,231.9 million due to external debt repayments.