1500 prize bond first, second winners for August 2025 draw announced

FAISALABAD –The National Savings Centre, Faisalabad, on Friday announced the top winners of Rs1,500 prize bond draw for August 2025.

As per the policy of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the winner of the first prize will win an amount of Rs3 million while there are three prizes for second winners as each will get Rs1 million.

The winners can claim the winning amount at any designated bank branches or the offices of National Savings.

1500 Prize Bond Top Winners August 2025

The first prize of Rs3 million has been won by 790468 while the second prize winners are 031085, 193673 and 607650.

1500 prize bond Tax Deduction 2025

As per the official policy, rate of tax is 15 percent of prize value for filers, and 35pc of prize value for non-filers.

Tax for Filers

The winner of first prize, in case of filer, will pay a tax of Rs450,000 on prize money. It means the winner will take home Rs2,550,000 out of total winning amount of Rs3,000,000

Similarly, the second prize winners will pay Rs150,000 in wake of tax and they will take home Rs850,000 out of Rs1,000,000.

The winners of the third prize will pay Rs2,775 in wake of tax with total winning amount standing at Rs15,725 for each winner.

Tax for Non-Filers

The non-filer winner of the first prize will have to pay Rs1,050,000 in wake of tax on the winning amount of Rs3,000,000. After tax deduction, the remaining winning amount will be Rs1,950,000.

Similarly, the second prize winners will pay Rs350,000 in wake of the tax with remaining amount standing at Rs650,000 out of the winning amount of Rs1,000,000.

1500 Prize Bond List August 2025 PDF

The PDF list of 1500 prize bond draw for August 2025 will be shared as soon as it is available.