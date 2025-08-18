Patriata chairlift, cable car shutdown due to weather conditions

MURREE – The Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) has temporarily suspended the operations of Patriata chairlift and cable car, a major attraction for tourists, due to ongoing monsoon rains and expected torrential rainfall.

In a notice shared on social media, it said: In view of the advisory issued by the Tourism Department regarding ongoing monsoon rains and expected torrential rainfall, the operations of TDCP Chairlift & Cable Car shall remain closed dated 18-08-2025”.

In light of the anticipated monsoon rains, the Punjab Tourism Department has issued an advisory to ensure the safety of tourists and smooth coordination among relevant departments.

According to the advisory, all field offices have been instructed to maintain constant contact with district administrations and emergency operation centers. Emergency control rooms will be established at all major tourist and historical sites across the province.

Additionally, focal persons will be appointed to liaise with rescue teams and local authorities. Tourism staff have been placed on alert and instructed to stay prepared for emergency rescue operations and basic first aid.

To enhance preparedness, emergency contact numbers will be displayed prominently at tourist destinations.

Entry to rivers, streams, and high-risk areas will be restricted, and tourists are advised to check the latest weather updates from the Pakistan Meteorological Department before traveling.