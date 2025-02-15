Two School Holidays announced for Next Week; Full details here

KARACHI – Devotees from across Pakistan are flocking to Sindh’s Sehwan to attend annual urs celebrations of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar, the sufi saint of the 13th century.

On this occasion, the district administration declared two public holidays in observance of Urs festivities, ensuring smooth arrangements for large number of devotees.

The first holiday will be on February 17 Monday which will be a public holiday across the district, with all offices, schools, and colleges to remain closed. The decision aimed at facilitating large influx of pilgrims and ensuring proper arrangements for the Urs.

Besides Feb 17 holiday, the government of Sindh also declared February 19 Wednesday holiday in the southeastern region to mark annual urs. A notification shared by provincial authorities said all government offices, as well as educational institutions, will remain closed on this day.

Two holidays in the region will allow people to take part in the religious and cultural activities taking place in Sehwan Sharif, Sindh, during the Urs celebrations.

Tens of Thousands of people attended urs of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sehwan, participating in religious rituals and cultural events.

Special arrangements were made for the large crowd, with gates for security checks. Local authorities are monitoring the areas and facilitating the crowd.