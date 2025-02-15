No more free AMI Meters Installation in Islamabad, Rawalpindi; Check Charges here

ISLAMABAD – Another blow to residents of the country’s federal capital as Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) announced to charge Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) meters for those getting new connections.

Automated Metering Infrastructure (AMI) meter tracks electricity consumption in real-time, as it is used to send usage data to local utilities via radio frequency, eliminating need for manual readings and reducing errors. AMI meters enable efficient monitoring and billing of electricity usage for both consumers and utility companies.

IESCO AMI Meters Charges 2025

Meter Type Length Cost Single-Phase Meter 20 meters 35,000 Single-Phase Meter 40 meters 38,000 Three-Phase Meter 20 meters 65,000 Three-Phase Meter 40 meters 110,000

The installation of AMI meters will be carried out in Rawalpindi city, Cantt, and Taxila divisions, with consumers now responsible for the cost of the meters when opting for new connections.

From now onwards, consumers will pay Rs35,000 for single-phase AMI meter with 20-meter cable, and Rs38,000 for a single-phase connection with a 40-meter cable.

For three-phase connections, the cost of an AMI meter with a 20-meter cable will be Rs65,000, while a three-phase meter with a 40-meter cable will be priced at Rs110,000.

IESCO previously replaced over 550,000 old meters with AMI meters at no charge to consumers, providing them with access to the latest technology. However, going forward, the cost of AMI meters will be borne by those requesting new connections.