Three consecutive holidays for schools announced [Check Dates]

JAMSHORO – Schools and other educational institutions to remain closed for three days as they will observe long weekend, starting from February 15, in Jamshoro district of Sindh.

Recently, authorities issued a notification announcing a local holiday in Jamshoro on Feb 17 (Monday) on account of annual Urs of saint Lal Shahbaz Qalandar.

As the Saturday and Sunday this week fall on February 15 and 16, it would be long weekend for students in Jamshoro as schools will remain closed on Feb 17 in wake of the local holiday. It means students will enjoy three consecutive holidays from February 15 to 17 in Jamshoro.

The educational institutions will reopen on February 18, Tuesday.

Annual Urs will start on Monday and will continue for three days including a variety of cultural and spiritual activities. Highlights will feature a literary conference, traditional Sindhi wrestling (Malakhro), and the energetic Dhamal dance.

To facilitate devotees, the provincial authorities set up camps at the shrine to ensure smooth access and assistance during the celebrations.

Urs of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar is held annually from Shaban 18 to 20 at Sehwan Sharif and attracts one of the largest religious gatherings in Pakistan, with people from Sindh, Punjab, and other regions coming to honor the Sufi saint.

Meanwhile, strict security arrangements will be made for the event in order to avoid any untoward incident.