AGL56.91▲ 5.17 (0.10%)AIRLINK190.01▼ -2 (-0.01%)BOP11.91▲ 1.08 (0.10%)CNERGY7.43▼ -0.02 (0.00%)DCL8.48▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)DFML50.04▼ -1.77 (-0.03%)DGKC109▲ 0.05 (0.00%)FCCL38.43▼ -0.27 (-0.01%)FFL14.67▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)HUBC130.68▼ -1.25 (-0.01%)HUMNL13.4▼ -0.05 (0.00%)KEL4.46▼ -0.03 (-0.01%)KOSM6.11▲ 0.05 (0.01%)MLCF46.32▲ 1.25 (0.03%)NBP73.79▼ -1.95 (-0.03%)OGDC209.1▲ 0.91 (0.00%)PAEL40.91▲ 0.39 (0.01%)PIBTL7.94▼ -0.33 (-0.04%)PPL183.73▲ 3.32 (0.02%)PRL35.48▲ 1.06 (0.03%)PTC24.77▲ 2.09 (0.09%)SEARL103.38▼ -1.95 (-0.02%)TELE8.42▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)TOMCL33.26▼ -0.69 (-0.02%)TPLP12.13▼ -0.23 (-0.02%)TREET21.09▼ -0.06 (0.00%)TRG67.58▲ 1.47 (0.02%)UNITY29.85▼ -0.36 (-0.01%)WTL1.55▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Holiday Declared on February 17 for Urs of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar

Holiday Declared On February 17 For Urs Of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

KARACHI – A local holiday has been announced by the district administration of Jamshoro for February 17, 2025, Monday on 773rd Urs of Sufi saint Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar.

All devotees from across Pakistan have started arriving at Sehwan to participate in celebrations, the holiday gives sigh of relief for locals.

Feb 17 Holiday

Annual Urs will start on Monday and will continue for three days including a variety of cultural and spiritual activities. Highlights will feature a literary conference, traditional Sindhi wrestling (Malakhro), and the energetic Dhamal dance.

To facilitate devotees, the provincial authorities set up camps at the shrine to ensure smooth access and assistance during the celebrations.

Urs of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar is held annually from Shaban 18 to 20 at Sehwan Sharif and attracts one of the largest religious gatherings in Pakistan, with people from Sindh, Punjab, and other regions coming to honor the Sufi saint.

Three consecutive holidays for schools announced; details inside

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Gold Rate, Pakistan

Gold Price in Pakistan tumbles by Rs1600 per tola after hitting record high

  • Pakistan, Top News

Sher Afzal Marwat Kicked Out of PTI on Imran Khan’s Orders

  • Pakistan

Imran Khan’s sisters Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan declared innocent in Jinnah House attack case

  • Pakistan

1500 prize bond first and second winners’ prize money update [Feb 2025]

Recomended

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer