Holiday Declared on February 17 for Urs of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar

KARACHI – A local holiday has been announced by the district administration of Jamshoro for February 17, 2025, Monday on 773rd Urs of Sufi saint Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar.

All devotees from across Pakistan have started arriving at Sehwan to participate in celebrations, the holiday gives sigh of relief for locals.

Feb 17 Holiday

Annual Urs will start on Monday and will continue for three days including a variety of cultural and spiritual activities. Highlights will feature a literary conference, traditional Sindhi wrestling (Malakhro), and the energetic Dhamal dance.

To facilitate devotees, the provincial authorities set up camps at the shrine to ensure smooth access and assistance during the celebrations.

Urs of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar is held annually from Shaban 18 to 20 at Sehwan Sharif and attracts one of the largest religious gatherings in Pakistan, with people from Sindh, Punjab, and other regions coming to honor the Sufi saint.