AGL55.98▼ -1.15 (-0.02%)AIRLINK189.36▲ 1.33 (0.01%)BOP11.1▼ -0.76 (-0.06%)CNERGY7.28▼ -0.26 (-0.03%)DCL8.73▲ 0.06 (0.01%)DFML51.89▼ -2.61 (-0.05%)DGKC106.09▼ -1.99 (-0.02%)FCCL36.65▼ -1.14 (-0.03%)FFL14.95▼ -0.29 (-0.02%)HUBC130.89▲ 0.74 (0.01%)HUMNL13.47▼ -0.14 (-0.01%)KEL4.28▼ -0.07 (-0.02%)KOSM6.08▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)MLCF45.94▲ 0.26 (0.01%)NBP76.66▲ 1.74 (0.02%)OGDC201.86▼ -4.57 (-0.02%)PAEL38.36▼ -1.95 (-0.05%)PIBTL7.94▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)PPL173.46▼ -5.38 (-0.03%)PRL34.73▼ -1.63 (-0.04%)PTC23.95▼ -0.44 (-0.02%)SEARL101.74▼ -1.42 (-0.01%)TELE8.14▼ -0.24 (-0.03%)TOMCL33.16▲ 0.22 (0.01%)TPLP12.02▼ -0.14 (-0.01%)TREET21.47▲ 0.29 (0.01%)TRG67.4▲ 0.07 (0.00%)UNITY29.51▼ -0.32 (-0.01%)WTL1.52▼ -0.05 (-0.03%)

Four Pakistani troops martyred as security forces take down 15 Khwarij in KP: ISPR

Four Pakistani Troops Martyred As Security Forces Take Down 15 Khwarij In Kp
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

RAWALPINDI – At least four Pakistani troops were martyred as forces carried out successful operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, killing over a dozen Khwarij.

A report shared by Inter-Services Public Relations ISPR said the intelligence-based operation was conducted in Hathala area of D.I Khan District, after reports of militant activity.

Forces then engaged militants, killing nine of them, including high-value targets Farman, Amanullah, Saeed, and Bilal, who were involved in several terrorist activities in the region and had been wanted by law enforcement agencies.

In different operation in MiranShah, North Waziristan District, six more Khwarij were effectively neutralized. However, during the intense firefight, four brave soldiers made the ultimate sacrifice. Lieutenant Muhammad Hassaan Arshaf, 21, from Lahore, led his troops valiantly and embraced martyrdom, along with Naib Subedar Muhammad Bilal (39, from Dera Ismail Khan), Sepoy Farhat Ullah (27, from Lakki Marwat), and Sepoy Himat Khan (29, from Mohmand).

Four Pakistani Troops Martyred As Security Forces Take Down 15 Khwarij In Kp Ispr

Armed forces started sanitization operations to ensure the complete elimination of Khwarij in the area. The sacrifices of these courageous soldiers highlight Pakistan’s continued commitment to eradicating terrorism and securing the region.

Over dozen militants killed in KP operations: ISPR

 

 

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Business, Pakistan

No more free AMI Meters Installation in Islamabad, Rawalpindi; Check Charges here

  • Pakistan

Two School Holidays announced for Next Week; Full details here

  • Pakistan

Sindh cabinet approves Universities and Boards Amendment Bill 2025

  • Pakistan

Major Changes in Sindh’s Vehicle Certification; All you need to know!

Recomended

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer