LAHORE – Pakistani citizens holding ordinary passports are required to obtain a visit visa to enter Türkiye. However ordinary passport holders with a valid Schengen, USA, UK, Ireland visa or residence permit may get their one month single entry e-Visas via the website.

Turkiye has launched a hassle free e-Visa service for tourists and those intending to visit the country for business purposes.

An applicant from Pakistan can apply and get the visa in minutes without visiting Turkish missions.

How to Apply for Visit Visa for Turkiye

Applicants are required to visit this website https://www.evisa.gov.tr/en/ to apply for the visit visa. You can get the visa in just three steps – Apply, Pay Fee and Download,

The link to download your e-Visa is given on the final step where you will be informed that your application has been completed successfully. In addition, the same link to download your e-Visa will be emailed to you. Passport control officers at ports of entry can verify your e-Visa on their system. However, you are advised to keep your e-Visa with you either as a soft copy (tablet PC, smart phone, etc.) or as a hard copy in case of any failure on their system.

Turkey Visit Visa Fee for Pakistan Citizens November 2023

Applicants obtain their visas electronically after entering required information and making payments by a credit or debit card (Mastercard, Visa or UnionPay). The visit visa fee for Pakistan nationals is $60.

Minimum Bank Statement for Turkiye Visit Visa

Besides meeting other requirements including proof of return ticket and hotel reservation, an applicant is required to show the amount which is enough for the days he/she intends to spend there.

Official websites shows that a tourist must have at least 50 $ per each day of my stay. It means, a Pakistani tourist must have $1,500 to spend 30 days in Turkiye.