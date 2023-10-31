LAHORE – Citizens of Pakistan are required to have a visitor’s visa to go Norway. A visitor’s visa allows them to stay in Norway or other countries in the Schengen area for up to 90 days over a period of 180 days.

Citizens of Pakistan and Afghanistan are required to have a visitor’s visa to go to Norway. The Norwegian Embassy in Abu Dhabi is responsible for processing applications from Pakistan.

“If you plan to visit more than one Schengen country in the course of one trip, or if you plan several separate trips within a period of two months, you must submit your application to the embassy or consulate of the country that is your main destination based on the length of your stay, or the purpose of stay,” reads the directives on official website.

If you plan to visit several Schengen countries and the main destination cannot be determined, you must submit your application to the embassy or consulate of the country that is your first point of entry to the Schengen area.

Things to Think Before Applying for Visa

“You should apply well in advance and as a rule no later than 15 days before you plan to travel. Due to the courier sending of documents in some countries, we recommend that you apply at least 4 weeks prior to your planned departure.

You may submit your application up to six months before your planned departure, or up to nine months for seafarers.

You must register your application online before you can hand in the required documentation.

When you hand in your application, you will be asked to provide fingerprints, unless your fingerprints have been collected within the last 59 months.

In Pakistan applicants for visas submit their applications at visa application centers run by an external service provider, VFS Global (Gerry’s).

VFS Global will send the visa application by courier mail to the Norwegian Embassy in Abu Dhabi which is responsible for the further processing.

Required Documents

Online registration and payment

Before you can hand in your passport and other documentation, you must register your application online and pay the fee. If this is the first time you are registering an application in the portal, you will need to create a user account first.

Once you have completed the application form online and paid the fee, you will receive confirmation by email with a copy of your application form (schengen.pdf), application summary and payment receipt attached. You need to print the application form (schengen.pdf) and submit it together with the other required documentation

Application fee

The visa fee is EUR 80. Children under six years do not pay a fee. Children from the age of six years and below the age of 12 years shall pay a visa fee of EUR 40.

Result of Application

Applicant will be notified by email or telephone from the VFS centre when your application has been processed.

The result can be picked up at the Visa Application Centre, where the application was submitted.

If you have been granted a visa, a sticker will be placed in your passport. If your application has been rejected, you will receive a written explanation as to why it was rejected.

Minimum Bank Statement for Norway Visit Visa from Pakistan

Following is the minimum daily required amount for bearing expense of stay in Norway. An applicant is required to show the amount which is enough for the days he/she intends to spend there:

Country Daily Required Amount Norway NOK500

As of October 31, 2023, one Norwegians Krone is equal to Rs25. It means you need to have around Rs375,00 in your bank account if your stay is for 30 days in Denmark.