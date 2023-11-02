ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday told Supreme Court that general elections in the country would be held on February 11, 2024.

ECP lawyer Sajeel Swati informed the apex court when a bench headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan heard a case related to holding of elections within 90 days of dissolution of the assemblies.

The lawyer said delimitation process would be completed by November 30 and elections would be conducted on February 11.

CJP asked if the ECP had held consultation with President Arif Alvi regarding the election date. He ordered the top election body to consult the matter with the president.

The ECP’s lawyer, while sharing the schedule with the top court, said that all arrangements including delimitation will be completed by January 29.

He said the ECP wanted to hold the polls on Sunday to make it easier for the people to take part in the elections. He added that under this plan the first Sunday would have fallen on February 4 and the second would be on February 11.

The CJP remarked that t once the date is announced the Supreme Court will consider it as confirmed schedule.

“We will not allow the election date to be changed,” Justice Isa said. He added that the top court will ensure that elections are held and would implement its decision.

The Supreme Court then adjourned the hearing of the case till 2pm.

More to follow…