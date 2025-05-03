Turkiye stands with Pakistan amid growing Indian Provocations after Pahalgam attack

ISLAMABAD – Turkiye reaffirmed its strong solidarity with Pakistan, calling for restraint and peace as New Delhi’s recent actions risk further destabilizing the region.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep appreciation for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s unwavering support during a meeting with Turkey’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Dr. Irfan Neziroglu, on Saturday in Islamabad.

Sharif highlighted Pakistan’s responsible response to India’s provocative actions following the Pahalgam incident, which has heightened fears of further escalation. Pakistan continues to call for a credible, transparent, and international investigation into the matter, while emphasizing that India has failed to provide any concrete evidence linking Pakistan to the attack.

Prime Minister also stressed that Pakistan’s focus remains on economic recovery, which requires regional peace and security. Meanwhile, the Turkish Ambassador conveyed his government’s appreciation for Pakistan’s stance, urging both countries to work together to avoid further conflict and preserve peace in South Asia.