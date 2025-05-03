Quetta Gladiators thump Islamabad United in Last-Over Thriller to Top PSL 10 Points Table

LAHORE – Gaddafi Stadium in the provincial capital Lahore witnessed most dramatic contests of the PSL 10 as Quetta Gladiators slammed Islamabad United by two wickets with just one ball to spare in Match 23.

Chasing 158, Quetta were pushed to the brink but held their nerve, thanks to a calm and clinical finish by Hassan Nawaz, who sealed the win with a powerful pull shot for six in the final over. The victory not only secured two crucial points but also propelled Quetta ahead of Islamabad into the top position on the points table.

Earlier, it was Faheem Ashraf who starred with the ball for the Gladiators. The seasoned all-rounder ripped through Islamabad’s batting lineup, claiming four wickets for just 25 runs in a fiery three-over spell. Islamabad, after electing to bat, started strong with Sahibzada Farhan and Kyle Mayers adding 58 quick runs for the opening wicket.

But once Mayers fell to Abrar Ahmed in the sixth over, Islamabad’s innings unraveled. Faheem struck twice in an over to remove Colin Munro and stand-in skipper Salman Ali Agha, followed by the key wicket of Farhan, who had looked threatening with a 39-run knock off 24 balls.

At 77/4, Islamabad were on the back foot and never truly recovered. Faheem returned to snatch two more scalps—Andries Gous and Muhammad Shahzad—leaving Islamabad reeling at 91/6.

Mohammad Nawaz gave the innings late impetus with a power-packed 49 off 34 balls, hammering one four and five sixes, but was dismissed in the final over by Kyle Jamieson. Islamabad ultimately posted 157/9 in their 20 overs—far below what they would have hoped for given their start.

In response, Quetta’s chase was anything but smooth. Islamabad’s bowlers kept the pressure on, and coupled with some poor shot selection, the Gladiators found themselves in trouble multiple times. However, crucial cameos and steady partnerships kept the chase alive.

The turning point came in the final over, with Quetta needing runs off the last few balls. Hassan Nawaz held his nerve, launching a stunning six off the penultimate delivery to seal a two-wicket win in dramatic fashion.

Islamabad were left ruing their missed opportunities, especially in the field where several dropped catches and misfields cost them dearly. Their lack of discipline with the ball and inconsistency in the field proved decisive in the final stages.

This match will go down as a proper PSL classic—filled with momentum shifts, individual brilliance, and a nail-biting finish. With this win, Quetta Gladiators not only earned bragging rights but also took a big step towards playoff qualification.

