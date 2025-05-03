ISLAMABAD – As tensions simmer along Pakistan-India border, Islamabad strongly rejected “baseless war hysteria” being promoted by Indian officials and media. Islamabad assert that New Delhi’s narrative is built on misinformation, aimed at diverting attention from internal challenges and creating regional instability.

Federal Minister for Information Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry are set to brief political party leaders tomorrow on the current national security environment. The purpose is to ensure a unified front against external aggression and to counter the growing tide of disinformation originating from India.

A key focus of Pakistan’s response is the media tour arranged by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to the Line of Control (LoC). Both local and international journalists are being taken to the exact locations falsely identified by India as “terrorist camps.” The aim is to present the real, on-ground situation and refute Indian claims that Pakistan harbors militant infrastructure near the LoC.

“India’s repeated accusations are not only false but dangerous,” said an official statement on Saturday. “There are no terrorist camps on Pakistani soil—only civilians who have long suffered from cross-border shelling and Indian aggression.”

The statement emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to peace and regional stability, adding that any Indian provocation would be met with a swift and resolute response.

Experts in Islamabad suggest that the war narrative being pushed by India is a diversionary tactic, meant to inflame nationalist sentiment ahead of domestic political events and to overshadow rising internal unrest.

Furthermore, the digital censorship of Pakistani voices continues to raise concerns. India has blocked access to the social media accounts of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, ISPR’s Director General, and now Information Minister Attaullah Tarar—moves seen as attempts to silence Pakistan’s narrative on global platforms.

Pakistan maintains that peace is not achieved through rhetoric but through dialogue, truth, and mutual respect. Officials urge the international community to see through the fog of propaganda and recognize who is truly working for stability in South Asia.