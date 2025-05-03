China expresses support to Pakistan’s stance on Pahalgam incident

ISLAMABAD – Vice President of the Center for China and Globalization (CCG) and former advisor to the Chinese President, Dr. Victor Gao, has called for a complete, transparent and impartial investigation into the Pahalgam attack.

“Stopping any form of aggression is the need of the hour,” Dr. Gao remarked.

He said that China will stand with Pakistan against any aggression and is committed at all levels to defending Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The defense experts said that China’s clear stance underscored the necessity of investigating the Pahalgam false flag operation.

Several other countries have already called for a fair, transparent, and impartial investigation, rather than engaging in blame games, they said.

The international community’s demand for an investigation into the Pahalgam false flag operation validates Pakistan’s stance, they said.

On April 26, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan was open to participating in a “neutral, transparent and credible” investigation into the Pahalgam attack, amid rising tensions with India.

He said that the nation stands firmly with armed forces to defend every inch of its territory, amid escalating tensions with India.

Speaking at the passing out parade at the Pakistan Military Academy in Kakul, Shehbaz reiterated that the armed forces remain fully capable and prepared to defend the country’s sovereignty against any misadventure.

“Peace is our preference but must not be mistaken for weakness,” he said. “We will never compromise on the dignity and security of our nation.”

Addressing concerns over India’s recent suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty following the Pahalgam attack, Shehbaz warned that any attempt to block or divert Pakistan’s share of water would provoke a full-force response.

He described water as Pakistan’s lifeline and a vital national interest.