Terrorism and militancy are anti-thesis to Islam. Religion of Islam is all about peace, respect and love for the human beings. Unfortunately, with the advent of 21st century some international powers tried create a linkage between terrorism and Muslims for their vested interests. This is totally misconstrued, biased, discriminatory, illogical and well-planned strategy to defame Muslims and Islam. In Pakistan, the main militant outfit is Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).This terrorist outfit has damaged the image of Pakistan, Islam and Muslims ever since it formally started its terrorism in various parts of Pakistan in 2007. It was banned and declared outlawed terrorist organization by the Government of Pakistan. Its roots are traced from Afghan war (US invasion) having elements who fought against Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in the decade of 1980s to give US and West a victory they wanted against former Soviet Union. In 2007, it was founded as an umbrella organization of all terrorist organizations which were operating in Pakistan prior to Red Mosques incident.

Since 2007, this militant organization has killed thousands of men and officers of security forces and general public all over Pakistan especially all Pak-Afghan borders.

There are four prominent features of this terrorist organization: a) it uses Islam as its philosophy and ideology to attract and conceal its evil designs and the hidden motives, b) it is brutal and inhuman in its actions and behaviour which goes against the ideology of Islam, c) it is heavily funded from across the frontiers with strong control of regional and international spying networks and d) it is totally against the state, society and constitution of Pakistan. The terrorists of this banned organization undertake their terrorist acts while using highly sophisticated weaponry and war munitions which include modern surveillance system and night vision goggles. This means that they are being used against Islam, Muslims and Pakistan by the forces which are against all three in essence and strategy. Since last few years, they operate from Afghan soil, since their bases in Pakistan were destroyed through a series of military operations from 2009 to 2017.

Unfortunately, TTP has an intimate support of some elements within Interim Afghan Government (IAG) of Afghan Taliban who allow them use of Afghan soil as well as facilitate them during border crossings to Pakistan. This support of is in addition to the financial and weapons support of regional and international spying networks of anti-Pakistan forces, which means; there exists a strong nexus between these elements of IAG and regional and global spying networks. This is being done despite a Fatwa, issued by top leader (Ameer) of IAG about Jihad. As per the contents of Fatwa, Jihad/ fighting/ militancy is forbidden against any Muslim state. This Fatwa was issued with special reference to TTP’s militancy and terrorism in Pakistan.

It is very unfortunate that, despite this Fatwa, there is no let-up in the terrorism and militancy of TTP in various parts of Pakistan. Rather, terrorist activities of TTP are increasing with each passing day ever since establishment of IAG in mid-August, 2021. The main objective of this intensified terrorist campaign against Pakistan is to force Government Pakistan to give them some concessions and areas for their own rule within the boundaries of Pakistan. Former FATA was the area; TTP has been looking forward for this type of set up in the first instance. The people of former FATA have rejected TTP and militancy. It was TTP which destroyed their traditional culture and peaceful co-existence in the region. Then, the former FATA people exactly knew the linkages between TTP, RAW and NDS. Indeed, TTP is just a tool, planning to destabilize and insure Pakistan has been going for decades. Establishment of militant groups likeTTPwas done in first decade of 21st, after external forces invaded Afghanistan. Nevertheless, Pakistani military remained alert against the nefarious designs of external forces and combated the well planned terrorism which was totally focused to gradually ruin Pakistan through direct and indirect strategies.

Indeed, all activities of TTP are anti-Islam and anti-Muslims. Their target is Muslims population of Pakistan since 2007. By doing so, they defame Islam and Muslims which cannot be done any Islamic organization. It is worth mentioning that, TTP has carried out dozen of terrorist attacks to kill Muslims while they were offering prayers or performing religious obligations. On January 30, 2023, a suicide bomber bombed a mosque in Peshawar. The attack killed over 100 innocent people who were present in the mosque at the time of attack. Attacking the mosques has been a common phenomenon by TTP terrorists during the peak time of global war against terrorism. Attacking the mosques and killings the worshippers is an indication that, TTP is anti-Islam, anti-Muslims and anti-Pakistan. This is neither Jihad nor this can be done by any organization which follows the teaching of Islam.

It has become essentially significant for the state and peace loving people of Pakistan to stand against the terrorism of TTP, its sympathizers in Pakistan and its regional and international sponsors. The government of Pakistan must formulate a comprehensive response against the terrorism of TTP and its supporters. Besides, IAG must be approached to disallow TTP from; a) using Afghan soil for their living and hideouts and b) operating from Afghan against Pakistan. Indeed, IAG should follow the FATWA of its top leader in letter and spirit.

— The writer is Professor of Politics and IR at International Islamic University, Islamabad. Email: [email protected]