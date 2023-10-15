In our country the age at which one officially becomes an adult is typically recognized as 18, a universally accepted standard. However, as a 24-year-old woman living independently in Pakistan, I recently found myself questioning the autonomy granted to adults within the country’s university system. The incident in question occurred after a busy morning at my university, where I’m pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in English. I work and study concurrently, managing my life, paying my bills, and taking care of my responsibilities independently. On this particular day, I had two classes in the morning, and by 10:30 AM, I was finished. Excited to continue with my day, I headed for the university’s exit, only to be halted by the gatekeeper. He informed me that I couldn’t leave the premises until 11 AM and directed me to obtain a form signed by the Head of the Department if I wished to depart earlier. This new policy appeared utterly bewildering and had seemingly materialized overnight. Nevertheless, I realized that the gatekeeper was simply carrying out his instructions, and the person to speak to was the Head of the Department. So, off I went to address this situation with the appropriate authority. Upon reaching the department, I was met with the same rule and given a form to complete. I understood that I couldn’t challenge this policy right there and then, so I proceeded to the office of the Head of Department.

Inside his office, I explained my predicament, emphasizing that I had already completed my morning classes and needed to leave. The Head of Department, however, insisted on the rule and added that, particularly in the case of female students, we were not permitted to exit the university before 11 AM. This triggered a sense of frustration within me, as I questioned the university’s authority to dictate my actions. I brought up the fact that I had routinely left the university at 10:30 AM on Tuesdays without any issues in the past. Rather than addressing this inconsistency, the Head of Department chose to criticize my behavior and informed me that I would require parental permission to leave. This entire episode left me pondering a fundamental question: At what age are individuals considered adults in Pakistan? Globally, the age of 18 signifies the transition to legal adulthood, where individuals are held accountable for their actions.

However, within the confines of the university system in Pakistan, even at the age of 24, students like me find themselves subject to rules that resemble those of school regulations, which restrict our freedom. It’s crucial to understand that Pakistan’s universities cater to a diverse group of students in terms of age and life circumstances. Many, like me, are independent adults, balancing work and academics, while also managing various responsibilities and commitments. Some rely on private transportation, which cannot wait indefinitely, as they have other schedules to adhere to. The incident highlighted a concerning narrow-mindedness within our society that impedes the growth and autonomy of young adults. The phrase “Especially Girls” used by the university official left me disheartened. We are not children but mature, responsible adults with the right to make decisions for ourselves.

The education system, at times, appears to be more about control than empowerment. Internationally, universities focus on delivering lectures, assignments, assessments, and results, rather than dictating the specific timing of student arrivals or departures. The underlying principle is that university students are adults capable of making responsible decisions. Therefore, imposing rigid schedules seems unjustified. As a nation, we need to grant our youth the autonomy to make decisions for themselves. The lack of this agency affects their confidence and decisiveness in various aspects of life. Change in this mindset is crucial for the future of our youth and our nation as a whole.