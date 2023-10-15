Western media has foretold that Independent Palestine is now a reality under two-state solution in exchange for land under UN Resolutions for having permanent peace in the region. It shows that India will have to settle Kashmir under international law also. Netanyahu is now a liability for fracturing Israeli society and military and undermining its security and democracy. Modi fate is equally sealed as West’s foreign policy fails in both regions for failing to uphold international law.

Friedman writes that Israel to invade Gaza and get enmeshed in a strategic overreach there that would make America’s entanglement in Falluja look like a children’s birthday party (Israel never needed to be smarter than in this moment, 10 Oct 2023 New York Times).He says that Saudi-Israel deal is now in the deep freeze (Israel’s worst day at war, 7 Oct 2023, the New York Times).It has ended Netanyahu’s politics of not engaging with Palestinians to avoid giving Palestine’s share of land under the UN Resolutions.

Friedman asks Biden in his 10 October piece to think what to do next in Gaza. Israel’s enemies want Israel to get involved in house-to-house fighting which will permanently entangle its security forces in Palestine and lose sympathy on world stage. Netanyahu wants to reoccupy Gaza to keep support of far right to stay in power and avoid jail on corruption charges while telling West to salvage deal of integrating Israel in the ME and beyond for him.

It puts in context West’s policies in the region as Netanyahu pursues war to avoid two state solution. In his address, Trump condemned Biden’s policies. He said there was no Ukraine, no Russia and Israel issues. He said he wanted dignified withdrawal from Afghanistan. Trump said that Netanyahu letdown America (13 Oct 2023 Reuters). It echoes Western media calls for sacking Netanyahu because he has become a liability(9 Oct 2023 the Guardian) and Palestine state for peace in the region.

There is going consensus that independent State of Palestine is the foundation of permanent peace in the region. It is a lesson for India on futility of military build up, use of force, and rule of law including human rights. Militarily, Israel has more than six lac troops, state of the art technology and so-called best intelligence services. It has strong diplomatic relations and economy, but it is unable to work as normal state because it is failing to uphold international law.

Similarly, West’s reaction to Israel’s policies including use of force foretells failure of India’s doctrines including surgical strikes, pawning its sovereignty, and disbanding its army (Agnipath). The clear support of the world for Palestine is a message to India and its allies that they have to resolve Kashmir under the UN Resolutions. The Israel-Palestine developments have strengthened Pakistan’s case for resolving Kashmir under international law for having permanent peace and prosperity in the region.

Netanyahu is facing calls for accountability for destroying Israel to stay in power. Freilich, a former deputy Israeli security adviser demanded PM’s accountability for failure of leadership, intelligence, and operational failures. He accused Netanyahu for supporting far-right to avoid jail on corruption charges through judicial coup against the Supreme Court (Israel Must Smash Hamas. But Then What? 8 Oct 2023, Haaretz). Friedman also used Freilich demands in his 10 Oct 2023 op-ed.

Freilich said that Netanyahu was so wedded to his personal agenda that he was ready to divide Israeli society like never before. Splinter Israel’s army and air force in the process-to get control of the courts. I promise you that if and when there is an inquiry of missing the build up to attack, it will be clear that Israeli army leadership was occupied with keeping its air force pilots and reserve officers from boycotting their service to protest Netanyahu’s judicial coup.

He condemned Netanyahu’s policy of pushing extremist settlers and religious zealots in Jerusalem and the West Bank to keep political support. It is copy of attacking Capitols for political gains in power politics. He said America cannot protect Israel in the long run from real threats it faces unless Israel has a government that reflects the best not worst of its society. West needs to understand that without democracy, Israel has no future.

Washington has rejected media speculations on Iran’s role in Palestine so far. Obama rejected Israeli PM speech. He said Netanyahu did not offer any viable alternatives. (3 Mar 2015 the Guardian). Trump scrapped it unilaterally. After World support for independent Palestine and Kashmir, both Netanyahuand Modi have turned into a liability for democracy, rule of law and world peace. West therefore has no option but to support resolve Palestine and Kashmir as per the UN Resolutions for permanent global peace and prosperity.