Your Guide to Book Cheap Flights using ChatGPT

ISLAMABAD – Flight prices are climbing higher, and finding cheap ticket feels like searching for needle in haystack, especially in busy season. You scroll through Google Flights, Skyscanner, Booking portals, and airline websites, only to see the prices going higher.

To get most out of budget travel, it’s smart to combine multiple strategies instead of relying on just one. For example, pairing layovers with split-ticket bookings can often find bigger savings than using one part of it.

As flight prices fluctuate constantly, so checking AI prompts or deal alerts regularly ensures you never miss a bargain. Always double-check the fine print on budget carriers, including restrictions, baggage fees, and additional charges.

Guide to find Cheap flight tickets

If you want to travel without having a hole in your wallet, you can follow these AI-backed strategies in ChatGPT to find hidden deals, error fares, and smart ways to cut costs on flights.

Search for Cheaper Routes with Stopovers

Prompt: “Show me the cheapest flights from Manchester to Berlin this Christmas, including stopovers and alternative airports.”

Many routes don’t appear on Google Flights or typical search engines.

Adding alternative airports or multiple stopovers can drastically lower the price.

Discover Hidden Budget Airlines

Prompt: “Which low-cost airlines operate this route but aren’t listed on Google Flights or Skyscanner?”

Around 20–25% of budget airline options are often invisible in standard searches.

Checking directly or using AI can reveal these hidden carriers.

Use Smart Layovers

Prompt: “Suggest 4 cities to layover in that could significantly reduce my travel costs.”

Even a single stopover can cut flight costs by a surprising amount.

Planning creative layovers gives you cheaper options and mini travel adventures along the way.

Compare without opening 50Tabs

Prompt: “Compare this flight across Google Flights, airline websites, and booking portals to find the best deal today.”

AI can quickly switch tabs and compare multiple sources.

Prices can vary drastically between platforms, so checking multiple sources pays off.

Hunt for Quick Deals and Error Fares

Prompt: “Find error fares or flash sales from [home airport] this month.”

Some fares are listed incorrectly due to technical glitches or promotions.

Acting fast can save hundreds before the deals disappear or are spotted by travel blogs.

You can Set Price Alerts

Prompt: “Set a short-term price alert for this route and notify me if it drops below $160.”

Never miss a deal again.

AI can monitor prices in real-time and alert you immediately when they dip.

Spliting Tickets is Easy

Prompt: “Check whether combining a round-trip and a one-way ticket costs less than a standard round-trip.”