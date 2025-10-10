Trump hopeful for Nobel Peace Prize as Oslo prepares for announcement today

Oslo – The Nobel Committee will announce the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize today in Norway’s capital, Oslo, with expectations high over who will receive one of the world’s most prestigious honors for advancing global peace.

US President Donald Trump has expressed strong optimism about his chances, calling himself the “true deserving candidate.” Just hours before the official announcement, Trump said that if he did not receive the prize, it would be a “great insult” to the United States.

Trump’s supporters argue that he made significant contributions to international peace, including the Gaza ceasefire agreement, the Abraham Accords, and the rapid development of the COVID-19 vaccine. They also claim he ended seven conflicts and had plans to resolve the Russia-Ukraine dispute.

According to The Washington Post, the timing of the recent Israel-Hamas ceasefire—just two days before the Nobel announcement—reportedly put pressure on both sides to finalize the deal, potentially benefiting Trump’s nomination prospects.

Several countries, including Pakistan, Israel, Cambodia, and Taiwan, have endorsed Trump for the award.

In the US, prominent figures such as Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla and Senator Bill Cassidy have also voiced their support.

However, the Nobel Committee maintains strict secrecy and neutrality in its selection process. Nina Gregor, Director of the Oslo Peace Research Institute, noted that the award is typically based on achievements from the previous year, during which Trump had not yet assumed office.

Committee officials have confirmed that the final decision was made earlier this week.

Trump’s name is absent from the official shortlist, which instead includes organizations like the International Criminal Court (ICC) and the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ)—both of which have had strained relations with Trump in the past.

Despite this, Trump’s allies have pledged to continue their campaign, with Senator Cassidy and Representative Claudia Tenney announcing plans to nominate him again next year.

The analysts say Trump’s open lobbying for the Nobel Peace Prize is rare in the award’s history, leaving the world to watch whether his political and diplomatic record earns him recognition this year—or fuels his campaign for years to come.