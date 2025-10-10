Deepika Padukone faces social media backlash for wearing abaya in Abu Dhabi ad

Abu Dhabi – Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone has sparked debate on social media after appearing in an abaya in a new promotional video filmed in Abu Dhabi.

The video, released in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism, features Deepika and her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, as brand ambassadors.

The couple is seen exploring the Louvre Abu Dhabi Museum and the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, showcasing the city’s cultural heritage.

In the video, Deepika appears in a maroon abaya while visiting the mosque, a choice that drew mixed reactions from viewers.

Many praised her for respecting local traditions and adhering to the mosque’s dress code, while others—particularly some Indian fans—criticized her for allegedly contradicting her previous statements on women’s “freedom of choice,” referencing her 2015 short film My Choice.

Several social media users defended the actress, noting that wearing an abaya or head covering is customary for women entering a mosque and reflects cultural sensitivity rather than religious conformity.

This is not the first time Deepika has been seen in traditional attire at religious or cultural sites.

Both she and Ranveer Singh have previously visited temples and gurdwaras in India, dressed in culturally appropriate clothing during religious ceremonies.

Despite the criticism, the promotional video continues to receive global attention for its portrayal of Abu Dhabi’s rich cultural landmarks and for highlighting Deepika and Ranveer as international ambassadors of Indian cinema.