Team management finalises probable lineup for Pakistan’s first Test against South Africa  

LAHORE – As preparations intensify for the upcoming Test series, the Pakistan team management has reportedly finalized the list of probable players for the first Test against South Africa, scheduled to begin on October 12 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Both teams are set to hold a training session this afternoon at the same venue ahead of the high-stakes encounter.

According to sources, Pakistan’s management is considering a balanced combination of two regular fast bowlers and two spinners for the opening match.

Interim head coach Azhar Mahmood has reportedly been impressed with the performance of left-arm spinner Asif Afridi and is in favor of including him in the playing XI for a potential debut.

The names under consideration for the starting lineup include top-order batters Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, and captain Babar Azam.

Middle-order batsman Saud Shakeel, wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan, and all-rounder Salman Ali Agha are also being discussed.

Among the bowlers, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan and Khurram Shahzad are strong contenders for selection.

Final approval for the playing XI is expected following the team’s last practice session before the Test.