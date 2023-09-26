KARACHI – The gold rate in the country for a single tola of 24-karat is being traded at PKR 210,100 here on Tuesday, September 26, 2023.
Similarly, the gold price for 24-karat was recorded at Rs 180,130 per 10g as per the bullion market.
Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities. Last Update: 6PM
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Karachi
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,465
|Lahore
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,465
|Islamabad
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,465
|Peshawar
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,465
|Quetta
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,465
|Sialkot
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,465
|Hyderabad
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,465
|Faisalabad
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,465
|Gold Rates
|Gold 24K Today
|Gold 22K Today
|Per Tola Gold
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 192,590
|Per 10Gram Gold
|PKR 180,130
|PKR 165,118
|Per Gram Gold
|PKR 18,013
|PKR 16,512
It is pertinent to mention that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.