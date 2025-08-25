Travel on Lahore-Islamabad Motorway Becomes Costlier after 10pc surge in Toll Tax

ISLAMABAD – Commuters and transporters will have to dig deeper into their pockets using Lahore-Islamabad Motorway (M2) as the National Highway Authority (NHA) announced 10 percent hike in toll charges effective from August 26, 2025.

The 10pc surge comes as part of a long-standing Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) agreement signed on April 23, 2014, with Motorway Operations and Rehabilitation Engineering (Private) Limited, a subsidiary of the Frontier Works Organization (FWO). The deal requires annual adjustments in toll rates starting from the motorway’s second year of operation.

Motorway M2 Toll Tax Rates

Vehicle Amount Car, Jeep, Taxi (Class 1) 1,330 Wagon (Class 2) 2,240 Bus 3,130 2-Axle Truck (Class 4) 4,460 3-Axle Truck (Class 5) 5,800 Articulated Truck (Class 6) 7,460 Under the new rates, a car, jeep, or taxi (Class 1) will now cost Rs. 1,330, while wagons (Class 2) are set at Rs. 2,240. Bus travelers will face Rs. 3,130 in tolls. Freight operators will also feel the pinch: 2-Axle Trucks (Class 4) Rs. 4,460, 3-Axle Trucks (Class 5) Rs. 5,800, and Articulated Trucks (Class 6) Rs. 7,460.

NHA has said the hike is part of the agreement to maintain smooth operations and upkeep of the motorway, but for daily commuters and transport companies, road travel just became noticeably more expensive. This is third hike in 2025, meaning more burden on travelers on this budy route.