Pak Deputy Pm Dar Outlines Seven Point Plan To End Palestinian Suffering

JEDDAH – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar strongly denounced Israel’s escalating military actions in Gaza, calling for urgent measures to end Palestinian suffering.

Sharing his thoughts at the 21st Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Jeddah, Dar described Gaza as a “graveyard for innocent lives and international law.” He criticized Israel’s plan to assume full military control over Gaza and Prime Minister Netanyahu’s reference to a “Greater Israel,” labeling it a blatant annexation attempt and a direct threat to regional security. He urged OIC member states to move beyond rhetoric and take decisive action.

Highlighting ongoing humanitarian crisis, Dar said over 60,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in the conflict. He stressed that hospitals, schools, aid convoys, and refugee camps are being deliberately targeted, constituting acts of collective punishment.

Outlining Pakistan’s stance, Dar proposed seven urgent measures: an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, unhindered humanitarian access, support for UNRWA, an end to Israeli settlements and annexation, reconstruction of Gaza, revival of the two-state solution, and accountability for war crimes. He warned that “another Nakba must not happen” and condemned incursions into Al Quds Al Sharif and desecration of Al Aqsa Mosque.

Dar called on the UN Security Council to hold Israel accountable and explore measures such as an international protection force for Gaza. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to mobilizing global support for Palestinian self-determination and peace.

On the sidelines of the OIC session, Dar held crucial talks with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal Bin Farhan and Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi. Both meetings focused on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, with all parties emphasizing the need for a permanent ceasefire, unrestricted aid access, reconstruction, and long-term peace. The discussions also reinforced Pakistan’s strong diplomatic ties with both nations.