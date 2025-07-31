Tragedy in Texas: Powerless against nature

DEVASTATING flash floods tore through Central Texas over the Independence Day weekend, leaving a trail of destruction and heartbreak across the state.

At least 135 lives were lost, with Kerr County bearing the brunt of the disaster as floodwaters surged more than 20 feet in less than two hours. Roads collapsed, homes were submerged and entire communities were cut off as the Guadalupe River overflowed with little warning.

Among the most tragic losses was the near total devastation of Camp Mystic, a 100 year old all girls’ summer camp near the town of Hunt. At least 27 girls and counselors drowned when floodwaters swept through the riverside property in the early hours of July 4. Survivors described a sudden, thunderous wave that engulfed cabins while most of the camp was asleep. There were no outdoor warning sirens; only cellphone alerts that many never heard. One counselor, who survived by clinging to a tree branch for hours, called it “a nightmare we didn’t wake up from.” In the days since, anger and frustration have grown as questions arise about the lack of preparedness. Kerr County relied solely on text based emergency alerts, while nearby counties with siren systems recorded no fatalities. Outdated floodplain maps and overburdened drainage infrastructure exacerbated the situation, raising difficult questions about how such a tragedy could occur in one of the world’s most advanced nations.

This is not a problem exclusive to developing countries. In places like Pakistan, floods during the monsoon season often devastate communities, with inadequate infrastructure and poor planning blamed for repeated disasters. But Pakistan is a developing country, still grappling with resource constraints and basic infrastructure needs.

The United States, by contrast, is a global economic powerhouse, a country with cutting edge technology, vast budgets and emergency planning agencies at every level. Yet the outcome in Texas looked strikingly similar to what we might expect in a less developed nation. The comparison is not to point fingers overseas but to remind ourselves that wealth and development mean little without action. This tragedy highlights a painful truth: even the most advanced societies can be brought to their knees by nature when they fail to prepare.

Experts are calling for immediate changes. These include updating floodplain maps, installing robust early warning systems with sirens, building green infrastructure to manage storm water and educating the public on emergency procedures. Camps, schools and vulnerable communities must have evacuation plans that work even in the dead of night. As Central Texas mourns, one message is clear: we cannot prevent the rain, but we can prepare for it. If a nation like the United States can lose so many lives to a predictable natural event, it’s not just a local failure; it’s a national wake up call.

—The writer is contributing columnist, based in the US.

