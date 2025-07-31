Civil-Military oneness reflects a brighter Pakistan

PAKISTAN’S recent national trajectory is a testament to its resilience.

Faced with economic challenges, political fragmentation, resurgent terrorism and growing global isolation, the country stood at a perilous crossroads. Yet, it was in this defining moment that Pakistan’s leadership — Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir — rose with wisdom, harmony and strategic clarity to guide the nation towards a new phase of stability. The initial challenges seemed insurmountable: a near-bankrupt economy, fragile institutions and deep political polarization. However, the vision of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif — a seasoned statesman — combined with the administrative tenacity of Shehbaz Sharif and an evolved institutional synergy, proved decisive.

A focused push for economic reform, institutional coherence and a unified national narrative gave Pakistan renewed direction, highlighting the importance of vision amidst crisis. On the global stage, Pakistan’s diplomacy was redefined with purpose. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif demonstrated remarkable engagement through outreach to China, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Türkiye and the European Union. These efforts rekindled foreign relations and opened new avenues for investment. His active participation in summits and bilateral engagements, followed by swift execution at home, reflected a proactive and visionary leadership.

In this realm of diplomatic transformation, Senator Ishaq Dar played an equally pivotal role. His dual expertise in finance and diplomacy created a rare fusion of economic pragmatism and foreign policy vision. In today’s interconnected world, modern diplomacy is deeply linked to economic leverage. Dar reshaped Pakistan’s foreign policy around concrete economic outcomes — trade agreements, investment inflows and financial partnerships — establishing a new paradigm of economic diplomacy. His tenure as Foreign Minister has been marked by purposeful diplomacy. His engagements with capitals such as Beijing, Riyadh Abu Dhabi, Doha, Ankara and Brussels went beyond protocol and yielded tangible results. From securing foreign exchange reserves to expanding export markets and attracting direct investment, Dar has presented Pakistan as pragmatic and results-driven. Once seen merely as a technocrat, he now commands recognition as an economic diplomat of strategic depth.

Meanwhile, on the military front, Pakistan witnessed a strategic realignment under Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir. He restructured Pakistan’s internal and external security posture. His critical visits to China, the United States, Gulf nations, and Türkiye were not ceremonial but strategically significant — reinforcing defense cooperation and military alliances. His consistent message has been that the Pakistan Army is not only the defender of geographical borders but also the protector of ideological integrity.

During his China visit, Field Marshal Munir secured high-level assurances for the safety of CPEC. In the Gulf, defense partnerships and counterterrorism cooperation expanded. In Washington, his engagement with senior defense officials opened new avenues for military collaboration. His doctrine projects a modern, responsible and strategically balanced Pakistan Army. This evolving phase has brought forth a new national alignment rooted in clarity, coordination and confidence. The unprecedented synergy between Nawaz Sharif’s ideological compass, Shehbaz Sharif’s administrative delivery and Asim Munir’s strategic foresight has given rise to a reimagined model of Pakistani statecraft. Their collective leadership is more than a stabilizing force — it is a strategic synthesis that strengthens state institutions and reinforces national direction.

At the same time, Pakistan’s contemporary challenges now extend beyond traditional domains. The rise of hybrid warfare, digital propaganda we and ideological infiltration demands a sophisticated response. The current leadership has responded with insight — from counterterrorism and cyber-resilience to public narrative building. Misinformation and destabilization attempts have been met with unity and strategy, ensuring the preservation of internal cohesion. Externally, Pakistan continues to face India’s aggressive posture. Repeated ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC), state repression in India-occupied Jammu & Kashmir and global diplomatic offensives against Pakistan remain among the gravest threats. These provocations, however, have received a measured and strategic response. At the United Nations and the OIC, Senator Ishaq Dar has effectively repositioned Kashmir on the international agenda, countering Indian propaganda with diplomatic vigour. Simultaneously, Field Marshal Munir has ensured high military preparedness, preserving deterrence and peace along the eastern front. Pakistan’s position remains firm — Kashmir is not merely a territorial dispute but a question of justice, peace and human dignity.

Through its principled diplomacy and strategic restraint, Pakistan is compelling the international community to reassess the region’s most dangerous flashpoint. Kashmir, long ignored, is returning to global consciousness — not as a forgotten conflict but as a test of international norms and regional peace. As a result of these converging efforts, a new leadership ecosystem has emerged — one that is integrated, responsive and future-oriented. Political, military and diplomatic institutions no longer operate in silos. With coherence, a common vision and growing public trust, Pakistan is gradually reclaiming its stature — not as a reactive state, but as a forward-looking and strategically relevant nation.

Today, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stands as the architect of national recovery. Field Marshal Asim Munir emerges as the vigilant sentinel of Pakistan’s security — both ideological and territorial. Senator Ishaq Dar represents the country’s new face of economic diplomacy — calm, calculated and credible. If this synergy continues, Pakistan will not merely weather its storms. It will rise — stable, sovereign and strategically positioned — to fulfil its rightful role in the community of nations. With a shared civil-military vision, Pakistan stands poised to rise — not merely as a state recovering from crisis, but as a confident, capable nation ready to fulfill its rightful responsibilities in the community of nations. This convergence of leadership reflects not just a moment of political alignment, but a deeper national resolve — driven by unity, guided by strategy and fueled by an inspiring optimism for Pakistan’s future.

—The writer is a Supreme Court lawyer and former member & Chairman Standing Committee of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Council. Islamabad

