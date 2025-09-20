Tragedy in Hafizabad as Roof collapse kills 7 students, teacher during Tuition Class

HAFIZABAD – The roof of a tuition centre caved in, crushing family and several children inside. A woman and her son, who were conducting tuition classes, along with five young students, died before getting any medical help.

Authorities arrived quickly at the scene. Hafizabad District Police Officer Atif Nazir Kadhar said rescue teams managed to pull survivors from the rubble, though one child suffered a severe head injury.

This shocking incident is latest in string of deadly structural failures in Punjab. Just last month, three people lost their lives when the roof of their under-construction home caved in at Islampura, Nankana Sahib. In July, two children were killed in Lahore’s Badami Bagh after a dilapidated roof collapsed.

Residents are demanding immediate government action, calling the recurring tragedies a “wake-up call” to address unsafe housing conditions across the region.

Monsoon rains and flooding in Pakistan caused havoc since late June as over 1,000 people have been killed. Punjab, KP have been hardest hit, while Sindh, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, also reported deaths. The floods have destroyed thousands of homes, killed over 6,500 livestock, and displaced hundreds of thousands of people.