Over dozen dead as severe flooding hits Punjab after India releases excess water

LAHORE – More than a dozen people were killed as three major rivers in Punjab swelled after India released excess water amid heaving rainfall, causing dangerous flooding situation in different areas of the province.

Authorities remain on high alert as the water levels continue to rise, causing significant damage to infrastructure, agriculture, and human settlements.

The dangerous level floods have forced thousands of people to leave their homes, besides damaging infrastructure.

Ravi River: High Flood Level at Shahdara

The Ravi River is currently experiencing a high-level flood at Shahdara, where the water flow has surged to 145,160 cusecs.

According to Lahore Commissioner, the situation remains under control for now, but further increase is expected. Officials predict that the flow may reach up to 160,000 cusecs by 9 or 10 am today.

The river’s maximum capacity stands at 250,000 cusecs, and all relevant departments remain on high alert, with full emergency preparations in place.

Meanwhile, at Jassar, the flood intensity has slightly reduced, with the water flow now at 152,000 cusecs. The Ravi also reports moderate flood levels at Balloki.

Chenab River: Slight Decrease but Still Critical

The flood situation in the Chenab River remains critical, although a slight decrease in flow has been recorded. At Head Khanki, water flow has dropped from 1.05 million cusecs to 905,000 cusecs.

However, Head Qadirabad still faces an extremely high flood with a current flow of 1,045,601 cusecs.

The continuous rise in water levels has pushed riverbanks to dangerous limits, with several areas along the river still under threat despite the gradual reduction.

Sutlej River: Extreme Flooding Engulfs Villages

The Sutlej River continues to face extremely high flood conditions at Ganda Singh Wala, leading to large-scale submersion of nearby villages.

Areas in Kasur and Ganda Singh Wala have been heavily inundated, with floodwaters surrounding entire villages.

In Bahawalnagar, cotton and rice crops have suffered extensive damage. Several connecting roads have been washed away. In Mailsi (Vehari district), the breaking of a protective embankment has led to flooding in multiple villages and agricultural lands.

Further downstream in Multan, the river is overflowing at Jalalpur Pirwala, with water entering nearby settlements. Rescue operations are underway.

Casualties and Warnings

The combined flood conditions in the Ravi, Chenab, and Sutlej rivers, exacerbated by water released from India and ongoing monsoon rains, have led to widespread destruction. Roads have been submerged, and communities displaced across several districts.

According to reports, nearly 15 people have lost their lives in Punjab due to the flooding. Gujranwala Division has been particularly affected, with fatalities reported in Gujrat (3 deaths), Sialkot (2 deaths), Narowal (1 death), and Gujranwala (1 death).

Additionally, 3 individuals are missing in the Sambarial area of Sialkot.