Cooking oil, Ghee prices climb up by Rs12/kg in Pakistan; Check Full Rate List here

LAHORE – Consumers across Pakistan are feeling the pinch as ghee and cooking oil manufacturers announced an increase of Rs12 per kilogram.
A 16-kg sack of ghee is now priced at Rs8,550, reflecting an increase of Rs100 per kilogram in the open market. Similarly, a 5-kg pack of cooking oil has jumped to Rs2800-2,850, up by Rs70.
In wholesale markets, ghee is being sold at Rs535 per kilogram, while cooking oil is priced at Rs572 per kilogram. Dealers report that prices for various products have risen by Rs10 to Rs15 per liter or kilogram.
The increase affects a wide range of popular brands and products, from Mezan and Dalda to Eva and Soya Supreme. For instance, a 10-liter can of Mezan Olivola Cooking Oil now costs Rs6,400.. Premium options, are priced upto Rs4000 per kg.
Cooking Oil Price in Pakistan
|Brand
|Product
|Size
|Price .)
|Mezan
|Olivola Cooking Oil
|10 Liter Can
|6,400
|Mezan
|Canola Cooking Oil
|4.5 Liter Bottle
|2,540
|Canolive
|Oil
|4.5 Liter Bottle
|3,111
|Mezan
|Cooking Oil
|4.5 Liter Bottle
|2,760
|Mezan
|Banaspati Ghee
|1Kg Each, 5-Pack
|2,795
|Mezan
|Olivola Oil
|1 Liter Each, 5-Pack
|3,195
|Mezan
|Canola Oil
|1 Liter Each, 5-Pack
|2,795
|Mezan
|Cooking Oil
|1 Liter Each, 5-Pack
|3,000
|Soya Supreme
|Cooking Oil
|1 Liter Each, 5-Pack
|2,940
|Eva
|Canola Oil
|1 Liter Each, 5-Pack
|2,985
|Eva
|VTF Banaspati
|1kg Each, 5-Pack
|3,075
|Eva
|Cooking Oil
|1 Liter Each, 5-Pack
|2,945
|Dalda
|Fortified VTF Banaspati
|1kg Each, 5-Pack
|2,895
|Dalda
|Fortified Cooking Oil Pouch
|1 Liter Each, 5-Pack
|2,845
|Season’s
|Canola Oil
|1 Liter Each, 5-Pack
|2,825
|Canolive
|Premium Canola and Sunflower Oil
|1 Liter Each, 5-Pack
|3,470
|Soya Supreme
|Olive Cooking Oil
|1 Liter Each, 5-Pack
|3,195
|Mezan
|Royal Cooking Oil
|1 Liter Each, 5-Pack
|3,050
|Dalda
|Canola Oil
|1 Liter Each, 5-Pack
|2,950
|Dalda
|Cooking Oil Standy Pouch
|1 Liter Each, 5-Pack
|2,950
|Dairy Life
|Pure Desi Ghee
|1kg Tin
|2,950
|Coroli
|Pure Canola Oil
|750ml
|1,150
|Nurpur
|Desi Ghee
|1 KG
|2,700
|Dalda
|Cooking Oil
|5 Liter Can
|2,865
|Dalda
|Canola Oil
|5 Liter Can
|2,865
|Simply The Great Food
|Desi Cow Ghee
|1 KG
|3,899
|Eva
|Sunflower Oil
|5 Liter
|3,045
|Eva
|Sunflower Oil
|3 Liter
|1,884
|Dalda
|Cooking Oil Standy Pouch
|1 Liter
|590
|Eva
|VTF Banaspati
|1 KG Tin
|639
|Organico
|Mustard Oil
|500ml Bottle
|490
|Dalda
|Canola Oil Standy Pouch
|1 Liter
|590
|Dalda
|Sunflower Oil Standy Pouch
|1 Liter
|590
|Organico
|Mustard Oil
|1 Liter Bottle
|850
|Organico
|Cold Pressed Coconut Oil
|1 Liter Bottle
|1,599
|Organico
|Cold Pressed Coconut Oil
|700ml
|980
|Mezan
|Royal Cooking Oil Standy Pouch
|1 Litre
|610
|Soya Supreme
|Olive Cooking Oil
|1 Liter Pouch
|639
|Soya Supreme
|Olive Cooking Oil
|4.5 Liters Bottle
|2,925
|Soya Supreme
|Olive Cooking Oil
|3 Liters Bottle
|1,839
|Soya Supreme
|Olive Cooking Oil
|1 Liter Bottle
|659
|Canolive
|Banaspati
|1 KG Pouch
|565
|Dalda
|Corn Oil
|3 Liters Bottle
|2,180
|PAM
|Grilling Cooking Spray
|5oz
|2,899
|Well’s
|Almond Oil
|250ml
|1,325
|CBC
|Coconut Oil
|400gm
|830
|CBC
|Coconut Oil
|680gm
|1,150
|Mundial
|100% Pure Almond Oil
|250ml
|1,150
|Rafhan
|Corn Oil
|3 Litres Bottle
|3,200
|Rafhan
|Corn Oil
|3 Litres Tin
|3,380
|Rafhan
|Corn Oil
|5 Litres Tin
|4,950
|Rafhan
|Corn Oil
|10 Litres Tin
|9,360
|Almarai
|Pure Butter Ghee
|400gm
|3,999
|Aseel
|Pure Butter Ghee
|400gm
|3,999
|Comelle
|Desi Ghee
|800g
|2,500
Dealers warn that the ongoing increase in cooking oil and ghee prices may put additional pressure on household budgets, especially as these products are staple items in every Pakistani home.
