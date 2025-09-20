AGL71.43▼ -1.21 (-0.02%)AIRLINK158.22▼ -2.57 (-0.02%)BOP26.26▲ 2.38 (0.10%)CNERGY8.12▼ -0.29 (-0.03%)DCL15.15▼ -0.42 (-0.03%)DFML35.57▼ -0.88 (-0.02%)DGKC244.58▼ -1.49 (-0.01%)FCCL60.13▲ 1.13 (0.02%)FFL21.73▲ 0.22 (0.01%)HUBC206.67▲ 8.98 (0.05%)HUMNL16.69▼ -0.36 (-0.02%)KEL5.76▲ 0.01 (0.00%)KOSM7.77▼ -0.19 (-0.02%)MLCF107.53▼ -0.6 (-0.01%)NBP189.06▼ -0.63 (0.00%)OGDC277.26▲ 5.14 (0.02%)PAEL55.14▼ -0.45 (-0.01%)PIBTL13.85▲ 0.56 (0.04%)PPL191.09▼ -0.65 (0.00%)PRL36.06▼ -0.72 (-0.02%)PTC25.89▲ 1.65 (0.07%)SEARL118.39▼ -3.43 (-0.03%)TELE9.56▼ -0.2 (-0.02%)TOMCL70.9▲ 1.93 (0.03%)TPLP11.6▼ -0.49 (-0.04%)TREET26.56▼ -0.65 (-0.02%)TRG79.7▲ 2.94 (0.04%)UNITY28.95▲ 0.39 (0.01%)WTL1.68▼ -0.1 (-0.06%)
Saturday, September 20, 2025

Cooking oil, Ghee prices climb up by Rs12/kg in Pakistan; Check Full Rate List here

LAHORE – Consumers across Pakistan are feeling the pinch as ghee and cooking oil manufacturers announced an increase of Rs12 per kilogram.

A 16-kg sack of ghee is now priced at Rs8,550, reflecting an increase of Rs100 per kilogram in the open market. Similarly, a 5-kg pack of cooking oil has jumped to Rs2800-2,850, up by Rs70.

In wholesale markets, ghee is being sold at Rs535 per kilogram, while cooking oil is priced at Rs572 per kilogram. Dealers report that prices for various products have risen by Rs10 to Rs15 per liter or kilogram.

The increase affects a wide range of popular brands and products, from Mezan and Dalda to Eva and Soya Supreme. For instance, a 10-liter can of Mezan Olivola Cooking Oil now costs Rs6,400.. Premium options, are priced upto Rs4000 per kg.

Cooking Oil Price in Pakistan

Brand Product Size Price .)
Mezan Olivola Cooking Oil 10 Liter Can 6,400
Mezan Canola Cooking Oil 4.5 Liter Bottle 2,540
Canolive Oil 4.5 Liter Bottle 3,111
Mezan Cooking Oil 4.5 Liter Bottle 2,760
Mezan Banaspati Ghee 1Kg Each, 5-Pack 2,795
Mezan Olivola Oil 1 Liter Each, 5-Pack 3,195
Mezan Canola Oil 1 Liter Each, 5-Pack 2,795
Mezan Cooking Oil 1 Liter Each, 5-Pack 3,000
Soya Supreme Cooking Oil 1 Liter Each, 5-Pack 2,940
Eva Canola Oil 1 Liter Each, 5-Pack 2,985
Eva VTF Banaspati 1kg Each, 5-Pack 3,075
Eva Cooking Oil 1 Liter Each, 5-Pack 2,945
Dalda Fortified VTF Banaspati 1kg Each, 5-Pack 2,895
Dalda Fortified Cooking Oil Pouch 1 Liter Each, 5-Pack 2,845
Season’s Canola Oil 1 Liter Each, 5-Pack 2,825
Canolive Premium Canola and Sunflower Oil 1 Liter Each, 5-Pack 3,470
Soya Supreme Olive Cooking Oil 1 Liter Each, 5-Pack 3,195
Mezan Royal Cooking Oil 1 Liter Each, 5-Pack 3,050
Dalda Canola Oil 1 Liter Each, 5-Pack 2,950
Dalda Cooking Oil Standy Pouch 1 Liter Each, 5-Pack 2,950
Dairy Life Pure Desi Ghee 1kg Tin 2,950
Coroli Pure Canola Oil 750ml 1,150
Nurpur Desi Ghee 1 KG 2,700
Dalda Cooking Oil 5 Liter Can 2,865
Dalda Canola Oil 5 Liter Can 2,865
Simply The Great Food Desi Cow Ghee 1 KG 3,899
Eva Sunflower Oil 5 Liter 3,045
Eva Sunflower Oil 3 Liter 1,884
Dalda Cooking Oil Standy Pouch 1 Liter 590
Eva VTF Banaspati 1 KG Tin 639
Organico Mustard Oil 500ml Bottle 490
Dalda Canola Oil Standy Pouch 1 Liter 590
Dalda Sunflower Oil Standy Pouch 1 Liter 590
Organico Mustard Oil 1 Liter Bottle 850
Organico Cold Pressed Coconut Oil 1 Liter Bottle 1,599
Organico Cold Pressed Coconut Oil 700ml 980
Mezan Royal Cooking Oil Standy Pouch 1 Litre 610
Soya Supreme Olive Cooking Oil 1 Liter Pouch 639
Soya Supreme Olive Cooking Oil 4.5 Liters Bottle 2,925
Soya Supreme Olive Cooking Oil 3 Liters Bottle 1,839
Soya Supreme Olive Cooking Oil 1 Liter Bottle 659
Canolive Banaspati 1 KG Pouch 565
Dalda Corn Oil 3 Liters Bottle 2,180
PAM Grilling Cooking Spray 5oz 2,899
Well’s Almond Oil 250ml 1,325
CBC Coconut Oil 400gm 830
CBC Coconut Oil 680gm 1,150
Mundial 100% Pure Almond Oil 250ml 1,150
Rafhan Corn Oil 3 Litres Bottle 3,200
Rafhan Corn Oil 3 Litres Tin 3,380
Rafhan Corn Oil 5 Litres Tin 4,950
Rafhan Corn Oil 10 Litres Tin 9,360
Almarai Pure Butter Ghee 400gm 3,999
Aseel Pure Butter Ghee 400gm 3,999
Comelle Desi Ghee 800g 2,500

 

Dealers warn that the ongoing increase in cooking oil and ghee prices may put additional pressure on household budgets, especially as these products are staple items in every Pakistani home.

