Cooking oil, Ghee prices climb up by Rs12/kg in Pakistan; Check Full Rate List here

LAHORE – Consumers across Pakistan are feeling the pinch as ghee and cooking oil manufacturers announced an increase of Rs12 per kilogram.

A 16-kg sack of ghee is now priced at Rs8,550, reflecting an increase of Rs100 per kilogram in the open market. Similarly, a 5-kg pack of cooking oil has jumped to Rs2800-2,850, up by Rs70.

In wholesale markets, ghee is being sold at Rs535 per kilogram, while cooking oil is priced at Rs572 per kilogram. Dealers report that prices for various products have risen by Rs10 to Rs15 per liter or kilogram.

The increase affects a wide range of popular brands and products, from Mezan and Dalda to Eva and Soya Supreme. For instance, a 10-liter can of Mezan Olivola Cooking Oil now costs Rs6,400.. Premium options, are priced upto Rs4000 per kg.

Cooking Oil Price in Pakistan

Brand Product Size Price .) Mezan Olivola Cooking Oil 10 Liter Can 6,400 Mezan Canola Cooking Oil 4.5 Liter Bottle 2,540 Canolive Oil 4.5 Liter Bottle 3,111 Mezan Cooking Oil 4.5 Liter Bottle 2,760 Mezan Banaspati Ghee 1Kg Each, 5-Pack 2,795 Mezan Olivola Oil 1 Liter Each, 5-Pack 3,195 Mezan Canola Oil 1 Liter Each, 5-Pack 2,795 Mezan Cooking Oil 1 Liter Each, 5-Pack 3,000 Soya Supreme Cooking Oil 1 Liter Each, 5-Pack 2,940 Eva Canola Oil 1 Liter Each, 5-Pack 2,985 Eva VTF Banaspati 1kg Each, 5-Pack 3,075 Eva Cooking Oil 1 Liter Each, 5-Pack 2,945 Dalda Fortified VTF Banaspati 1kg Each, 5-Pack 2,895 Dalda Fortified Cooking Oil Pouch 1 Liter Each, 5-Pack 2,845 Season’s Canola Oil 1 Liter Each, 5-Pack 2,825 Canolive Premium Canola and Sunflower Oil 1 Liter Each, 5-Pack 3,470 Soya Supreme Olive Cooking Oil 1 Liter Each, 5-Pack 3,195 Mezan Royal Cooking Oil 1 Liter Each, 5-Pack 3,050 Dalda Canola Oil 1 Liter Each, 5-Pack 2,950 Dalda Cooking Oil Standy Pouch 1 Liter Each, 5-Pack 2,950 Dairy Life Pure Desi Ghee 1kg Tin 2,950 Coroli Pure Canola Oil 750ml 1,150 Nurpur Desi Ghee 1 KG 2,700 Dalda Cooking Oil 5 Liter Can 2,865 Dalda Canola Oil 5 Liter Can 2,865 Simply The Great Food Desi Cow Ghee 1 KG 3,899 Eva Sunflower Oil 5 Liter 3,045 Eva Sunflower Oil 3 Liter 1,884 Dalda Cooking Oil Standy Pouch 1 Liter 590 Eva VTF Banaspati 1 KG Tin 639 Organico Mustard Oil 500ml Bottle 490 Dalda Canola Oil Standy Pouch 1 Liter 590 Dalda Sunflower Oil Standy Pouch 1 Liter 590 Organico Mustard Oil 1 Liter Bottle 850 Organico Cold Pressed Coconut Oil 1 Liter Bottle 1,599 Organico Cold Pressed Coconut Oil 700ml 980 Mezan Royal Cooking Oil Standy Pouch 1 Litre 610 Soya Supreme Olive Cooking Oil 1 Liter Pouch 639 Soya Supreme Olive Cooking Oil 4.5 Liters Bottle 2,925 Soya Supreme Olive Cooking Oil 3 Liters Bottle 1,839 Soya Supreme Olive Cooking Oil 1 Liter Bottle 659 Canolive Banaspati 1 KG Pouch 565 Dalda Corn Oil 3 Liters Bottle 2,180 PAM Grilling Cooking Spray 5oz 2,899 Well’s Almond Oil 250ml 1,325 CBC Coconut Oil 400gm 830 CBC Coconut Oil 680gm 1,150 Mundial 100% Pure Almond Oil 250ml 1,150 Rafhan Corn Oil 3 Litres Bottle 3,200 Rafhan Corn Oil 3 Litres Tin 3,380 Rafhan Corn Oil 5 Litres Tin 4,950 Rafhan Corn Oil 10 Litres Tin 9,360 Almarai Pure Butter Ghee 400gm 3,999 Aseel Pure Butter Ghee 400gm 3,999 Comelle Desi Ghee 800g 2,500

Dealers warn that the ongoing increase in cooking oil and ghee prices may put additional pressure on household budgets, especially as these products are staple items in every Pakistani home.