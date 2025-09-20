Gold wraps up week on high note, reaching Rs390,300 per Tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan moved up on Saturday, ending week at Rs390,300 per tola, up Rs1,700. Ten grams of gold were sold for Rs334,619, a gain of Rs1,458, as global markets continued their upward trend, according to APGJSA.
Gold Rates in Pakistan
|Date
|Gold Price per tola
|20-Sep-25
|390,300
|19-Sep-25
|388,600
|18-Sep-25
|388,600
|17-Sep-25
|388,600
|16-Sep-25
|391,000
|15-Sep-25
|386,300
|13-Sep-25
|386,300
|12-Sep-25
|386,500
|11-Sep-25
|384,000
On Friday, gold moved down by Rs1,100 to Rs387,500, but the trend reversed sharply over the weekend.
Internationally, gold also gained momentum, trading at $3,685 per ounce with a $20 premium, up $17 from the previous session, signaling continued global demand.
Silver didn’t stay behind, rising Rs114 to Rs4,542 per tola, adding to the bullish momentum in precious metals.