Gold wraps up week on high note, reaching Rs390,300 per Tola in Pakistan

Saturday, September 20, 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan moved up on Saturday, ending week at Rs390,300 per tola, up Rs1,700. Ten grams of gold were sold for Rs334,619, a gain of Rs1,458, as global markets continued their upward trend, according to APGJSA.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

Date Gold Price per tola
20-Sep-25 390,300
19-Sep-25 388,600
18-Sep-25 388,600
17-Sep-25 388,600
16-Sep-25 391,000
15-Sep-25 386,300
13-Sep-25 386,300
12-Sep-25 386,500
11-Sep-25 384,000

On Friday, gold moved down by Rs1,100 to Rs387,500, but the trend reversed sharply over the weekend.

Internationally, gold also gained momentum, trading at $3,685 per ounce with a $20 premium, up $17 from the previous session, signaling continued global demand.

Silver didn’t stay behind, rising Rs114 to Rs4,542 per tola, adding to the bullish momentum in precious metals.

