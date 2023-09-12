Car prices in Pakistan soared by a whopping 150 percent to reach an all-time high as the local currency nose-dived, leaving the four-wheelers in no-man land.

Toyota Yaris is among top-performing saloons offered by Toyota Indus. Known for being a fuel-efficient ride, the Toyota Yaris ranked among the top-picked cars as it delivers excellent fuel efficiency figures. From excellent gas mileage to a handful of the latest tech options, the car impresses with its pleasant driving dynamics and options.

Having a good resale market, the car comes with different engine sizes and is loaded with the latest tech and safety features which makes it competitive in the Pakistani market. Buyers prefer to go for Yaris due to the easy availability of its spare parts in the local market, while its maintenance costs are generally short as compared to other sedans of its league.

Yaris current generation offers a wide range of options including multiple airbags, an anti-lock braking system (ABS), excellent ground clearance, and much more. Traction Control and Hill Start Control ensure a safer and more comfortable driving experience for the driver and passengers while its modern interior and exterior make it the perfect daily commute car.

Amid the economic meltdown, a senior official of Indus Motor Company Limited gave a brief breakdown of the factors involved in the next price hike. He mentioned the 9 percent dollar impact behind surge.

The official mentioned taking austerity measures to pass on minimum relief but said the company will be able to absorb 2 percent price hike. He confirmed the increase of around 7 percent in all variants, as the new prices will be announced in a week time.

Toyota Yaris Expected Price in Pakistan 2023

Models Latest Price

Toyota Yaris GLI 1.3L MT Rs4,827,305 Toyota Yaris ATIV 1.3L MT Rs5,105,505 Toyota Yaris GLI 1.3L CVT Rs5,137,605 Toyota Yaris ATIV 1.3L CVT Rs5,362,305 Toyota Yaris Aero 1.3 CVT Rs5,576,305 Toyota Yaris 1.5L ATIV X MT Rs5,822,940 Toyota Yaris 1.5L ATIV X CVT Rs6,186,740 Toyota Yaris Aero 1.5 CVT Rs6,401,275

Toyota Yaris Models in Pakistan

Yaris is introduced in six variants as of June 2023. The basic model is Toyota Yaris GLI MT 1.3, others are Yaris ATIV MT 1.3, Yaris GLI CVT 1.3, Yaris ATIV CVT 1.3, Yaris X MT 1.5, and Yaris ATIV X CVT 1.5.

Toyota Yaris Fuel Average

Toyota Yaris offers between 15-17 kmpl, but figures vary as per maintenance and car condition