KABUL – A notorious Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) commander who was involved in multiple attacks on law enforcement agencies and citizens has been killed in Paktika province of Afghanistan.

Badshah Khan, the key commander and close aide of the TTP chief, was eliminated after being in contact with a land mine in neighboring Afghanistan, the safe haven for terrorists who continue Afghan soil to target Pakistani armed forces.

Khan was on the most wanted list, due to his anti-state activities. The deceased orchestrated several terror incidents with the help of Noor Wali Mehsud.

Badshah remained a close accomplice of ex-TTP deputy chief Khan Said alias Commander Sajna who was eliminated in a US drone strike some five years back.

Pakistani forces continued anti-terrorism operations against the most wanted terrorists and earlier this year, Zafar Khan alias Zafari and two of his group members were gunned down in KP.

In a recent event, Pakistani forces thwarted a cross-border raid from Afghanistan by TTP militants on September 6. Four troops were martyred while a dozen militants were sent to hell in the clash.