Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of scattered light rain for the twin cities on Tuesday night and Wednesday.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of Pakistan. A shallow westerly wave is prevailing over the upper parts of the country.

Under the influence of these conditions, hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country on Tuesday night and the following two days.

Hot and humid weather is expected in plain areas during the period.

However, rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in the Potohar region, northeast Punjab, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas on Tuesday night and Wednesday.

In Islamabad and Rawalpindi, scattered rains are likely on Tuesday night and Wednesday evening/night.

In Islamabad, the maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 36-38 degrees Celsius on Wednesday and 35-37 C on Thursday.

In Rawalpindi, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 35-37 C on Wednesday and Thursday.

Meanwhile, hot and humid weather prevailed in the plains of the country during the last 24 hours.

However, some areas of Punjab received scattered rains.

Rainfall (mm):

Narowal 04

Nokkundi remained the hottest place in the country where mercury rose as high as 45 C

In Islamabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 37 C.

Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 61 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 36 C.

Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 48 per cent.