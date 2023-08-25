Suzuki’s attractive hatchback Swift is a popular choice for driving within the metropolis and daily commuting as it offers a comfortable and well-equipped interior with the latest features.

Suzuki Swift is known for its compact size, fuel efficiency, and practicality. The car is available in several engines, depending on the market and specific model year, and also comes with manual or automatic transmission options.

Some of its latest features include Halogen multi-reflector headlamps, LED projection headlamps, fog lamps LED, LED rear combination lamps. Besides a sporty exterior, its interior includes power electric steering, a manual tachometer, a modern infotainment system, electric windows, central door locking, keyless entry, and smart trunk opener, and cruise control.

Suzuki Swift Price Pakistan August 2023

Variants Latest Price Swift GL PKR 4,256,000/- Swift GL (CVT) PKR 4,574,000/- Swift GLX (CVT) PKR 4,960,000/-

Suzuki Swift Engine

Suzuki Swift Features

Infotainment System

Many Swift models were equipped with a touchscreen infotainment system that included features such as Bluetooth connectivity, smartphone integration (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), navigation, and USB ports.

Safety Features

Basic safety features like airbags, ABS (Anti-lock Braking System), EBD (Electronic Brakeforce Distribution), and brake assist were commonly included. Some higher trims might have additional features like stability control, hill hold assist, and reverse parking sensors.

Keyless Entry and Push-Button Start

Top of the line model of Suzuki Swift might offer keyless entry systems and push-button start for added convenience.

Automatic Climate Control

Higher trim levels often included automatic climate control for precise cabin temperature adjustments.

Alloy Wheels

Depending on the trim, the Swift might come with stylish alloy wheels rather than basic steel wheels.

LED Lighting

Newer models might feature LED headlights and taillights for improved visibility and aesthetics.

Steering Wheel Controls

Many Swift variants had steering wheel-mounted controls for audio, phone, and cruise control functions. It comes with some other technologies such as adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, and more.

Suzuki Swift Fuel Average

The car offers fuel average of 11.5-15.5km per litre within city and around 17-18 km per litre on the highway.