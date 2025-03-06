Toyota Yaris 1.5 Beige interior updated five-year installment plan for March 2025

KARACHI – Offering a masterful blend of refined elegance and impressive performance, Toyota Yaris 1.5 ATIV X CVT with Beige interior has emerged as a top choice for car buyers in Pakistan.

The exterior of the all-new Toyota Yaris 1.5 displays superiority, blending modern aesthetics with a powerful framework and elevated appearance.

It is equipped with MID system that ensures convenience when you drive, offering door open and close alerts, Eco wallet and fuel economy records, and comprehensive drive information at your fingertips

Toyota Yaris is a testament to its engineering excellence as it delivers exhilarating driving experiences. It comes with 1.5L NR Smooth Shifting of gears provides excellent driving performance and fuel efficiency.

It comes with three airbags to ensure the safety of the riders to save them from severe impacts.

Toyota Yaris ATIV X CVT 1.5 with Beige Interior Price

The ex-factory price of Yaris ATIV X CVT 1.5 with black interior in Pakistan stands at Rs6,255,000 as of March 2025.

Toyota Yaris 1.5 Installment Plan by Meezan Bank

The Meezan Bank offers an easy five-year installment plan for Toyota Yaris ATIV X CVT 1.5 Beige interior in Pakistan. The plan has been calculated with 30% down payment and 15% residual value.

Under the plan, the buyer will deposit Rs1,879,600 in wake of upfront amount, which also includes processing fee of Rs3,100.

However, per month installment will be Rs113,191 for the period of five years. The calculations do not include the taxes imposed by the government.