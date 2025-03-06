AGL58.9▼ -0.12 (0.00%)AIRLINK178.75▲ 4.15 (0.02%)BOP12.77▲ 0.25 (0.02%)CNERGY7.4▲ 0.07 (0.01%)DCL9.07▲ 0.17 (0.02%)DFML45▼ -0.1 (0.00%)DGKC122.4▲ 2.96 (0.02%)FCCL42.6▲ 2.67 (0.07%)FFL14.62▼ -0.06 (0.00%)HUBC133.99▲ 0.36 (0.00%)HUMNL13▲ 0.03 (0.00%)KEL4.42▲ 0.05 (0.01%)KOSM6.02▲ 0.01 (0.00%)MLCF54.82▲ 1.63 (0.03%)NBP80.65▲ 0.84 (0.01%)OGDC216.5▲ 3.59 (0.02%)PAEL41.45▲ 0.35 (0.01%)PIBTL9.97▲ 0.39 (0.04%)PPL177.1▲ 5.99 (0.04%)PRL34.25▲ 0.92 (0.03%)PTC23.31▲ 0.29 (0.01%)SEARL92.1▲ 0.73 (0.01%)TELE7.94▲ 0.07 (0.01%)TOMCL30.9▲ 0.03 (0.00%)TPLP11.04▲ 0.05 (0.00%)TREET20.8▲ 0.43 (0.02%)TRG58.68▲ 0.38 (0.01%)UNITY29.22▲ 0.29 (0.01%)WTL1.34▲ 0 (0.00%)

Pakistan Navy participates in multinational exercise Komodo-25 in Indonesia

Pakistan Navy Participates In Multinational Exercise Komodo 25 In Indonesia
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Navy Ship ASLAT participated in 5th edition of the Multinational Naval Exercise KOMODO-25, organized by Indonesian Navy in Bali, Indonesia.

Themed ‘Maritime Partnership for Peace and Stability’, the exercise brought together navies from approximately 38 countries to enhance maritime cooperation and strengthen regional security.

PNS ASLAT is currently on an Overseas Deployment (OSD). The ship’s active participation in exercise KOMODO-25 underscores Pakistan Navy’s commitment to international maritime collaboration and its role in promoting peace, security, and stability in the region.

The exercise commenced with a grand Fleet Review, where PNS ASLAT, alongside other warships, helicopters, and aircraft from participating nations, showcased naval capabilities and demonstrated interoperability.

Prior to the exercise, PNS ASLAT visited Colombo, Sri Lanka. During the port call, the Commanding Officer of PNS ASLAT called on the Commander of Western Naval Area and other senior military officials.

Discussions focused on matters of mutual interest, reaffirming the commitment to strengthening bilateral ties in all spheres. The Commanding Officer also conveyed good wishes of Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, to the people of Sri Lanka in general and the Sri Lankan Navy in particular.

Pakistan Navy ships are regularly deployed under the Regional Maritime Security Patrols (RMSP) to fulfill international obligations for maritime security, ensure freedom of navigation on the high seas, and safeguard global commons.

The visit of PNS ASLAT to Sri Lanka and Indonesia will significantly contribute to enhancing naval collaboration between the friendly nations.

Our Correspondent

Related Posts

  • Featured, Pakistan

Pakistan changes method to calculate pensions [New Notification]

  • Featured, Pakistan

NICOP fee in dollars, rupees for European countries [March 2025]

  • Pakistan

Pakistan Navy’s former chief Admiral (retd) Iftikhar Ahmed Sirohey passes away

  • Pakistan

First FIR registered in Pakistan for over-speeding on motorways, driver arrested

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer