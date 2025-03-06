NICOP fee in dollars, rupees for European countries [March 2025]

KARACHI – The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) is the competent authority to issue smart National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP) to citizens of Pakistan, who lives in planning to abroad, including European countries, for employment or study.

Any citizen of Pakistan can apply for the document for the desired country and can travel to Pakistan without obtaining a visa in case of dual nationality. The applicant is required to provide passport number to apply for the smart NICOP.

Benefits of NICOP for Pakistanis

The NICOP holders can enjoy the following benefits:

Can enter Pakistan on a foreign passport without requiring a visa

NICOP holder is also recognised as Pakistani citizen

Can buy and sell properties

Can open a bank account in Pakistan

Can get Pakistani Passport

NICOP holder has the voting rights while in Pakistan

The European Union is a group of 27 countries in the region. The European countries include Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, and Sweden.

Nadra NICOP Fee Structure for European Countries

NADRA has divided the world countries in two categories – Zone A and Zone B. There is also different fee structure for both zones. The European countries fall in Zone A.

The normal fee for new NICOP for European countries in Pak rupee stands at Rs11,340, urgent fee Rs16,589 and executive fee at Rs21,820, as of December 2024.

The online normal fee for new Smart NICOP stands at $39 while urgent fee $57 and executive fee $75.